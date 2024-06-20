Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Copa America

Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi works on a drill during the team's practice at Fifth Third Stadium of Kennesaw State University on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, before the inaugural game of Copa America against Canada Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Lionel Messi competes for a ball with a teammate. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina players have fun before the team practices at Fifth Third Stadium of Kennesaw State University on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, before the inaugural game of Copa America against Canada. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina soccer players work on a drill. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi kicks a ball as his team prepares to face Canada. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina players practice at Fifth Third Stadium of Kennesaw State University on Wednesday. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina players practice at Fifth Third Stadium. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi works during practice. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina players take a break. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi works during a drill. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
32 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and guest Jason Longshore preview Copa America, which starts on Thursday with Argentina hosting Canada at a sold-out Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven in U.S. Open Cup

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

