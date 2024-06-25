Be ready, Atlanta drivers. Traffic around town will be heavier than normal Thursday when the city hosts a debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The debate won’t begin until 9 p.m. at CNN Studios on the Techwood campus in Midtown Atlanta. But both Biden and Trump will arrive hours earlier, along with massive security teams comprised of not only the Secret Service but also state and local law enforcement agencies.

And there’s a soccer game. The Copa América game between the U.S. National Team and Panama will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and is expected to bring thousands of fans downtown.