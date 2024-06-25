Be ready, Atlanta drivers. Traffic around town will be heavier than normal Thursday when the city hosts a debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
The debate won’t begin until 9 p.m. at CNN Studios on the Techwood campus in Midtown Atlanta. But both Biden and Trump will arrive hours earlier, along with massive security teams comprised of not only the Secret Service but also state and local law enforcement agencies.
And there’s a soccer game. The Copa América game between the U.S. National Team and Panama will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and is expected to bring thousands of fans downtown.
Road closures
Beginning Wednesday through Thursday night:
- Tenth Street will be closed from State Street to Spring Street
- Fowler Street will be closed from Sixth Street to 14th Street.
Traffic delays
The exact schedules haven’t been released for Biden and Trump. But both are expected to arrive in town Thursday afternoon. Biden’s camp has said he will land at Dobbins Air Force Base in Cobb County.
That means various interstates will be closed when ever motorcades roll through town. Other road closures may be put in place Wednesday night.
At Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech cautioned students and employees that the debate will impact streets, parking and bus routes on its nearby Atlanta campus as well as bring more police to the area.
Reporters and news media will set up camp in the school’s basketball arena, McCamish Pavilion. That will require the closure of nearby parking lots.
The campus bus system will be rerouted Thursday in some areas. A school spokesman said there are no scheduled changes to summer classes, but school officials are “staying watchful and flexible” and classes can move online if the need arises.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Courtesy Development Authority of Fulton County