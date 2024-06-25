Metro Atlanta

Biden-Trump debate plus a soccer match: What to know about Atlanta traffic on Thursday

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden will be in Atlanta on Thursday.

Credit: Associated Press

Credit: Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden will be in Atlanta on Thursday.
By
6 hours ago

Be ready, Atlanta drivers. Traffic around town will be heavier than normal Thursday when the city hosts a debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The debate won’t begin until 9 p.m. at CNN Studios on the Techwood campus in Midtown Atlanta. But both Biden and Trump will arrive hours earlier, along with massive security teams comprised of not only the Secret Service but also state and local law enforcement agencies.

And there’s a soccer game. The Copa América game between the U.S. National Team and Panama will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and is expected to bring thousands of fans downtown.

Road closures

Beginning Wednesday through Thursday night:

  • Tenth Street will be closed from State Street to Spring Street
  • Fowler Street will be closed from Sixth Street to 14th Street.

ExploreActivists plan protests ahead of Atlanta presidential debate

Traffic delays

The exact schedules haven’t been released for Biden and Trump. But both are expected to arrive in town Thursday afternoon. Biden’s camp has said he will land at Dobbins Air Force Base in Cobb County.

That means various interstates will be closed when ever motorcades roll through town. Other road closures may be put in place Wednesday night.

At Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech cautioned students and employees that the debate will impact streets, parking and bus routes on its nearby Atlanta campus as well as bring more police to the area.

Reporters and news media will set up camp in the school’s basketball arena, McCamish Pavilion. That will require the closure of nearby parking lots.

ExploreSouthern Fried Soccer: Previewing Copa America

The campus bus system will be rerouted Thursday in some areas. A school spokesman said there are no scheduled changes to summer classes, but school officials are “staying watchful and flexible” and classes can move online if the need arises.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

ExploreAtlanta’s presidential debate means security, traffic challenges

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
VW’s $5B Rivian investment could help support Georgia plant32m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Trump, co-defendants urge Georgia appeals court to disqualify Fani Willis

Credit: Courtesy Development Authority of Fulton County

Fulton board approves $75M tax break for Microsoft data center

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: AP

Report says majority of U.S. households can’t afford median rent prices
The Latest

Credit: Provided

Bill Allen, New Black Wall Street Market developer, was ‘trailblazer’
Report says majority of U.S. households can’t afford median rent prices
Critics make another push to stall Five Points renovation, but MARTA says no
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Biden-Trump debate plus a soccer match: What to know about Atlanta traffic on Thursday
Overnight safari park opens in Madison
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport