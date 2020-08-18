Breaking News

Everything you need to know about Georgia’s new coronavirus guidelines

FILE - In this July 17, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp says he's withdrawing a request for an emergency order that would block Atlanta from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE - In this July 17, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp says he's withdrawing a request for an emergency order that would block Atlanta from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Politics | 1 hour ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Plus, AJC Washington correspondent shares insights from Biden interview

In a new episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein and AJC reporter Jeremy Redmon discuss Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order, which allows local mask mandates for the first time.

Read Bluestein’s FAQ on the guidelines.

In an additional episode, Bluestein and AJC Washington correspondent discuss Marjorie Taylor Greene - a believer in the convoluted QAnon theory who has expressed anti-Semitic, racist and xenophobic views - and her primary runoff win in the 14th Congressional District, how other Republicans have reacted and how the win may impact the party in the general election.

Read Bluestein’s analysis following the election.

