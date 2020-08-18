Everything you need to know about Georgia’s new coronavirus guidelines

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify
In a new episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein and AJC reporter Jeremy Redmon discuss Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order, which allows local mask mandates for the first time.
Read Bluestein’s FAQ on the guidelines.
In an additional episode, Bluestein and AJC Washington correspondent discuss Marjorie Taylor Greene - a believer in the convoluted QAnon theory who has expressed anti-Semitic, racist and xenophobic views - and her primary runoff win in the 14th Congressional District, how other Republicans have reacted and how the win may impact the party in the general election.
Read Bluestein’s analysis following the election.
