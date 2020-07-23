X

Mandates, lawsuits, more: The state of masks in Georgia

March 29, 2020 Atlanta: Customers wait in line to enter the Home Depot store at Midtown Place while the store limits the number of occupants to maintain six feet of space between shoppers and help prevent the spread of coronavirus on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
March 29, 2020 Atlanta: Customers wait in line to enter the Home Depot store at Midtown Place while the store limits the number of occupants to maintain six feet of space between shoppers and help prevent the spread of coronavirus on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Georgia Politics | 1 hour ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein and AJC reporter Jeremy Redmon discuss Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s “encouragement” of masks, his ban on counties and cities from mandating residents wear them and his lawsuit against the city of Atlanta for retightening other restrictions related to the pandemic. This episode was recorded on July 17.

More from Georgia Politics:

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.