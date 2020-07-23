Mandates, lawsuits, more: The state of masks in Georgia

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein and AJC reporter Jeremy Redmon discuss Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s “encouragement” of masks, his ban on counties and cities from mandating residents wear them and his lawsuit against the city of Atlanta for retightening other restrictions related to the pandemic. This episode was recorded on July 17.
