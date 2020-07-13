X

How Peoplestown is grappling with protests for racial justice

07/07/2020 - Atlanta, Georgia - Bruce W. Griggs, right, holds onto a giant sympathy card for Secoriea Turner's family as a man signs it outside of the All American Package Store in Atlanta's Peoplestown community, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The card was provided by radio DJ Gregg Street and the OCS Atlanta Street Academy. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
PODCAST | July 13, 2020

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein and AJC education reporter Marlon A. Walker discuss the latest in Peoplestown.

Peoplestown is a historic Atlanta community made up of largely low- and middle-class Black residences and homegrown businesses, which has been upended by recent events. Walker shares how the area is grappling since the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, which Walker says took away the peace many found in the community, and more.

