How Peoplestown is grappling with protests for racial justice

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein and AJC education reporter Marlon A. Walker discuss the latest in Peoplestown.
Peoplestown is a historic Atlanta community made up of largely low- and middle-class Black residences and homegrown businesses, which has been upended by recent events. Walker shares how the area is grappling since the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, which Walker says took away the peace many found in the community, and more.
