X

How Nikema Williams was selected to replace John Lewis

Georgia State Senator Nikema Williams (Democrat - 39 holds her son Carter Small after Williams gave her speech for the Democratic Party of Georgia Chair position at the 2019 Georgia Democratic Party State Convention in Atlanta GA January 26, 2019. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC
Georgia State Senator Nikema Williams (Democrat - 39 holds her son Carter Small after Williams gave her speech for the Democratic Party of Georgia Chair position at the 2019 Georgia Democratic Party State Convention in Atlanta GA January 26, 2019. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia Politics | 2 hours ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Nikema Williams will replace Lewis on ballot in November

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein and AJC statehouse reporter Maya T. Prabhu discuss Georgia Democratic Chairwoman Nikema Williams, the candidate chosen to replace John Lewis on the ballot in November.

The two discuss Williams’ career thus far, the process to decide on her to replace Lewis and why the decision happened so quickly.

More from Georgia Politics:

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.