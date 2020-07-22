How Nikema Williams was selected to replace John Lewis

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein and AJC statehouse reporter Maya T. Prabhu discuss Georgia Democratic Chairwoman Nikema Williams, the candidate chosen to replace John Lewis on the ballot in November.
The two discuss Williams’ career thus far, the process to decide on her to replace Lewis and why the decision happened so quickly.
