An in-depth look at Georgia’s new hate-crimes law

June 23, 2020 Atlanta - Rep Calvin Smyre (D-Columbus) waves as he is recognized after HB-426 passed in the House Chambers on day 37 of the legislative session at Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. HB-426 passed. The bill Would implement stiffer penalties if those guilty of crimes are found to have been motivated by hate. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
PODCAST | June 26, 2020

The Georgia Legislature has passed a hate-crimes bill earlier this week and Gov. Brian Kemp signed it on Friday.

In this episode of Politically Georgia, host Greg Bluestein and AJC government reporter Maya T. Prabhu discuss how the bill came about, what's in it, and why Georgia didn't have hate-crimes legislation before. The bill now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

