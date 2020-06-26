An in-depth look at Georgia’s new hate-crimes law

June 23, 2020 Atlanta - Rep Calvin Smyre (D-Columbus) waves as he is recognized after HB-426 passed in the House Chambers on day 37 of the legislative session at Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. HB-426 passed. The bill Would implement stiffer penalties if those guilty of crimes are found to have been motivated by hate. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

