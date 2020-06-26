An in-depth look at Georgia’s new hate-crimes law

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify
The Georgia Legislature has passed a hate-crimes bill earlier this week and Gov. Brian Kemp signed it on Friday.
In this episode of Politically Georgia, host Greg Bluestein and AJC government reporter Maya T. Prabhu discuss how the bill came about, what's in it, and why Georgia didn't have hate-crimes legislation before. The bill now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.
