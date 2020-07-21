The life and legacy of John Lewis

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, the AJC’s Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell serves as guest host. Mitchell and AJC race and culture reporter Ernie Suggs discuss the life and legacy of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who passed away on July 17 at the age of 80.
Mitchell and Suggs discuss: His childhood, family, role in the civil rights movement - which ranges from sit-ins, his speech at the March on Washington, his role and ousting of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and more - as well as his time on the Atlanta City Council and the 1986 race against his friend Julian Bond. The episode ends with a discussion of Lewis’ legacy and why he was named the “conscience of congress.”
More from Georgia Politics: