‘Kraken’ attorney appeals Georgia election lawsuit

Attorney Sidney Powell recently filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court, claiming the election was tainted by a variety of irregularities, including an election system that switched votes from Biden to Trump. Powell, formerly a member of the president’s legal team, had promised to “release the kraken” – a mythological sea monster – on Georgia. The lawsuit has since become known as the “kraken lawsuit.”

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten dismissed the lawsuit, saying federal courts have limited jurisdictions in such cases and that overturning an election would amount to “judicial activism.”