‘Kraken’ attorney appeals Georgia election lawsuit

A supporter of President Donald Trump has appealed the dismissal of her lawsuit that seeks to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia.
Attorney Sidney Powell recently filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court, claiming the election was tainted by a variety of irregularities, including an election system that switched votes from Biden to Trump. Powell, formerly a member of the president’s legal team, had promised to “release the kraken” – a mythological sea monster – on Georgia. The lawsuit has since become known as the “kraken lawsuit.”
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten dismissed the lawsuit, saying federal courts have limited jurisdictions in such cases and that overturning an election would amount to “judicial activism.”
Court records show Powell has appealed the case to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. On Saturday that court dismissed a similar lawsuit brought by attorney L. Lin Wood.
Also Monday, a Fulton County judge dismissed another lawsuit seeking to overturn the election. The president himself also has a lawsuit pending in Fulton County Superior Court.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp re-certified the results of the election on Monday. The final tally shows Biden won Georgia by 11,779 votes out of some 5 million ballots cast.