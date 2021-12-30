Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election

– Many Georgia Republicans supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, and a handful of state senators played key roles. Among other things, they cited false voting fraud allegations in a failed effort to persuade the General Assembly to rescind Biden’s victory.

– In his final days in office, then-state Sen. William Ligon went to great lengths to aid Trump’s campaign. The Brunswick Republican was in Washington on Jan. 6 to assist Republicans who tried to prevent congressional certification of Biden’s victory. Ligon’s plans were disrupted when Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.