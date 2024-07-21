Biden bows out: Live updates

Reaction to Biden’s announcement was swift and sharply divided along party lines. Democrats hailed the president’s decision and expressed resolve as they sought to prevent a second Trump term.

“Now, more than ever, we must not only unite to ensure that Donald Trump does not return to the White House—we must champion a vibrant vision for our next American chapter,” former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said on X. “It is our responsibility to lift every voice and pick up the mantle and fight for justice, equality and democracy.”

Throughout his career, Joe Biden has shown resilience and a deep belief in the power of unity and democracy. His steadfast stewardship will continue to inspire us as we move forward to build a better America.



Georgia Senate Democrats called Biden’s decision “an immense loss for our country.

“But, following Joe’s example, we, too, will persevere,” the Senate Democrats said. “We will elect Kamala Harris this November.”

Republicans blasted Biden and cast his decision to bow out as illegitimate.

“The Democrat establishment has succeeded in subverting the will of their voters,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said on X. “They can replace their nominee, but can’t change the damage they’ve done to this border and economy. Republicans have never been more united and the Democrats are a mess.”

“If you pulled a ballot for the Democratic Presidential Primary in your state this year and thought your vote mattered, guess what—it didn’t!” added U.S. Rep. Mike Collins.