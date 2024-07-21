Biden bows out: Live updates

Breaking: Joe Biden withdraws from race for president, endorses VP Harris
FILE — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris join together on stage at an event marking the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act in Raleigh, N.C., March 26, 2024. Biden on Sunday, July 21, 2024, abruptly abandoned his campaign for a second term under intense pressure from fellow Democrats and threw his support to Harris to lead their party in a dramatic last-minute bid to stop former President Donald Trump from returning to the White House. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

FILE — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris join together on stage at an event marking the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act in Raleigh, N.C., March 26, 2024. Biden on Sunday, July 21, 2024, abruptly abandoned his campaign for a second term under intense pressure from fellow Democrats and threw his support to Harris to lead their party in a dramatic last-minute bid to stop former President Donald Trump from returning to the White House. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
President Joe Biden said Sunday he would end his reelection bid against former President Donald Trump, an unprecedented move that upends the presidential race less than four months before the election. He quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee for president.

Here’s a look at the latest news.

3:15 p.m.: First reactions swift and partisan

Reaction to Biden’s announcement was swift and sharply divided along party lines. Democrats hailed the president’s decision and expressed resolve as they sought to prevent a second Trump term.

“Now, more than ever, we must not only unite to ensure that Donald Trump does not return to the White House—we must champion a vibrant vision for our next American chapter,” former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said on X. “It is our responsibility to lift every voice and pick up the mantle and fight for justice, equality and democracy.”

Georgia Senate Democrats called Biden’s decision “an immense loss for our country.

“But, following Joe’s example, we, too, will persevere,” the Senate Democrats said. “We will elect Kamala Harris this November.”

Republicans blasted Biden and cast his decision to bow out as illegitimate.

“The Democrat establishment has succeeded in subverting the will of their voters,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said on X. “They can replace their nominee, but can’t change the damage they’ve done to this border and economy. Republicans have never been more united and the Democrats are a mess.”

“If you pulled a ballot for the Democratic Presidential Primary in your state this year and thought your vote mattered, guess what—it didn’t!” added U.S. Rep. Mike Collins.

