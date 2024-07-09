The Georgia Election Board is considering changes to voting rules and the appointment of election monitors for Fulton County as the presidential race heats up.

The board will review nine proposed rules Tuesday — most of them sought by Republican voters and party officials — such as standards for verification of vote counts, absentee ballot mail tracking and election certification.

With a 4-1 Republican majority, including new board member and conservative media pundit Janelle King, the State Election Board could vote to move forward with the rule proposals or scuttle them four months before Election Day. Rules couldn’t be finalized until next month.