Georgia 2020: Democratic candidates outpace Republicans in third-quarter fundraising

U.S. Sen. David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, raised about $5.6 million over the last three months and ended the quarter with about $8.2 million left in his account.

U.S. SENATE SPECIAL ELECTION (LOEFFLER SEAT)

Congressman Doug Collins, a Republican from Gainesville, raised about $2.3 million over the last three months and ended the quarter with $2.4 million in cash on hand.

Democrat Matt Lieberman received $252,671 in contributions and ended the period with $228,957 in his campaign account.

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler raised roughly $2 million over the last three months. The Republicans also loaned her campaign $5 million during that period, bringing the total to $20 million of her own cash invested in the race. Loeffler ended the third-quarter with $5.6 million in the bank.

Rev. Raphael Warnock’s team told us already that he raised $12.8 million during the reporting period. He is the leading Democrat in the race. He has $6.5 million in cash on hand.

5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Republican Angela Stanton-King, the underdog in this race, collected $91,013 last quarter and has $28,078 left to spend.

Nikema Williams, tapped to replace Congressman John Lewis on the ballot after his death, reported raising $303,756 from late July through September. The Democrat ended the period with $208,878 in cash on hand.

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Karen Handel, a Republican hoping to win back her old congressional seat, reported a fundraising haul of $826,745 for the three-month period. She has $1 million in cash on hand.

Congresswoman Lucy McBath, the Democratic incumbent, raised $2.2 million in the quarter, and she has nearly $1.9 million left in the bank.

7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux’s campaigns says the $2.1 million she raised this period is a record for any candidate in the history of this seat. She ended the period with $911,731 in the bank for the final stretch.

Rich McCormick, the Republican candidate in this swing district, collected $1.1 million last quarter and has $689,129 in cash on hand.

9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Republican front-runner Andrew Clyde raised $159,049 during the third quarter, including $65,000 that came from political committee tied to U.S. corporations, conservative groups or Republican lawmakers.

Clyde, a gun store owner, also loaned his campaign another $675,000, bringing the total amount lent to $1.4 million. He ended the period with $26,569 in cash on hand.

Democrat Devin Pandy, a military veteran, is a long-shot in this conservative district. He raised $44,151 last quarter and has $19,968 remaining in his account.