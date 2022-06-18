Early voting turnout falls after runoffs shortened by Georgia law

Georgia’s voting law, Senate Bill 202, required one week of early voting and allowed counties to begin early voting as soon as possible after the initial election. Eight of Georgia’s 159 counties offered more than one week of early voting: Clarke, Cobb, Echols, Fulton, Glynn, Gwinnett, Lowndes and Rockdale.

The Republican-majority General Assembly tightened the runoff period from nine weeks to four weeks following victories by Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in runoffs for U.S. Senate in January 2021.

The abbreviated runoff period also limited the amount of time for voters to request and return absentee ballots. About 24,500 absentee ballots had been returned through Friday.

During the initial primary last month, total turnout reached nearly 2 million, an all-time high for a midterm primary in Georgia. The state’s voting law requires at least 17 days of early voting before primaries and general elections but five days of early voting before runoffs.

Neighborhood polling places will be open Tuesday across Georgia from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters who participated in the primary must vote in the same party’s races during the runoff. Registered voters who skipped the primary can vote in either party’s runoff.

Voters can find their polling places, sample ballots and registration information through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Georgia 2022 primary runoff elections

Democratic

Lieutenant governor: Charlie Bailey vs. Kwanza Hall

Secretary of state: Dee Dawkins-Haigler vs. Bee Nguyen

Insurance commissioner: Raphael Baker vs. Janice Laws Robinson

Labor commissioner: William Boddie vs. Nicole Horn

U.S. House District 1: Joyce Marie Griggs vs. Wade Herring

U.S. House District 10: Jessica Allison Fore vs. Tabitha Johnson-Green

Republican

U.S. House District 2: Jeremy Hunt vs. Chris West

U.S. House District 6: Jake Evans vs. Rich McCormick

U.S. House District 7: Michael Corbin vs. Mark Gonsalves

U.S. House District 10: Mike Collins vs. Vernon Jones