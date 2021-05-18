Early voting hours reduced in Cobb election for Georgia House

“Elections officials are still refusing to give voters every opportunity to cast their ballot early in a county full of voters of color and working-class voters with irregular hours in a special election where every vote counts,” said Hillary Holley, Fair Fight’s organizing director.

Holley said Cobb County has a history of limiting early voting. Before the Senate runoffs, Cobb reduced its early voting locations from 11 to five and later added two more locations.

Election officials have discretion over early voting hours, according to Georgia’s voting law.

The law sets the default early voting hours at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and county election officials can choose to keep polls open longer, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Previously, state law required early voting times “during normal business hours” without defining those hours.

“We extended it from the 9-to-5 that we’re required to have, adding an extra hour in the morning, and in the last week, to have an extra hour in the evening,” Eveler said. “We would consider this a small election” with about 44,000 eligible voters in House District 34 compared to 568,000 countywide.

Cobb provided similar early voting hours in previous special elections, Eveler said.

Early voting will be available for three weeks before election day on June 15, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The candidates are Republican David Blinkhorn, Democrat Sam Hensley Jr., Libertarian Chris Neill, Republican Devan Seabaugh and Democrat Priscilla Smith. If no candidate wins a majority, a runoff would be held July 13.