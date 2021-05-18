Early voting hours reduced in Cobb election for Georgia House

Early voting locations will be open fewer hours during a Cobb County special election for a Georgia House seat, a change criticized by voting rights advocates.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. when early voting begins Monday to fill the seat left vacant by state Rep. Bert Reeves, a Republican from Marietta who resigned to become Georgia Tech’s vice president for institute relations.
During last year’s presidential election and U.S. Senate runoffs, early voting was available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on most days.
Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said the change in voting hours is unrelated to Georgia’s new voting law, which gave local election officials options for early voting availability. Instead, she said early voting times reflect lower expected turnout.
Fair Fight, a voting rights organization, said Cobb has failed to meet voters’ needs after they suffered through lines that lasted for hours during early voting last year.
“Elections officials are still refusing to give voters every opportunity to cast their ballot early in a county full of voters of color and working-class voters with irregular hours in a special election where every vote counts,” said Hillary Holley, Fair Fight’s organizing director.
Holley said Cobb County has a history of limiting early voting. Before the Senate runoffs, Cobb reduced its early voting locations from 11 to five and later added two more locations.
Election officials have discretion over early voting hours, according to Georgia’s voting law.
The law sets the default early voting hours at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and county election officials can choose to keep polls open longer, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Previously, state law required early voting times “during normal business hours” without defining those hours.
“We extended it from the 9-to-5 that we’re required to have, adding an extra hour in the morning, and in the last week, to have an extra hour in the evening,” Eveler said. “We would consider this a small election” with about 44,000 eligible voters in House District 34 compared to 568,000 countywide.
Cobb provided similar early voting hours in previous special elections, Eveler said.
Early voting will be available for three weeks before election day on June 15, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The candidates are Republican David Blinkhorn, Democrat Sam Hensley Jr., Libertarian Chris Neill, Republican Devan Seabaugh and Democrat Priscilla Smith. If no candidate wins a majority, a runoff would be held July 13.