Cobb: Fewer early voting sites than neighbors for senate runoff

“I definitely, 100 percent, believe that the poll workers are exhausted and it’s probably hard to recruit enough folks,” she said. “At the same time ... I don’t know why we seem to be having a harder time of that in Cobb County.”

Fulton County will open the same 30 early voting locations that it used for the Nov. 3 general election, plus the addition of the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium downtown.

Gwinnett is reopening the same nine early polling sites it had for the general election.

Details were still being finalized in DeKalb this week, but county officials have said they plan to have the same 12 early voting sites that the county had for the general election. In most cases the locations will also be the same.

Eveler didn’t respond directly to a question about why Cobb is having more trouble staffing polls than neighboring counties.

“Each county sets their own days and hours,” she wrote in an email. “We are required to be open only at the Main Office location during regular business hours. All additional locations and hours are at the discretion of each county.”

She also said the setup for one election does not have any bearing on the setup for the next election.

“They are all different,” Eveler said.

