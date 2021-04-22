Marietta lawmaker to exit state House, takes job with Georgia Tech

A Marietta Republican lawmaker is resigning from the state House to take a job with his alma mater, Georgia Tech.
State Rep. Bert Reeves, an attorney, will leave the House seat he’s held for seven years to become Georgia Tech’s new vice president for institute relations, where he says he will lead the school’s team on government relations and economic development. His last day in the General Assembly will be April 30, and he plans to shut down his law practice.
“This is a complete ‘pivot’ for me,” Reeves said. “I have been so blessed by the support of this community, especially in the political arena. I’ve worked hard and am very proud of the work I did, especially in child welfare, adoption and foster care reform.”
Gov. Brian Kemp will have to call for a special election to fill Reeves’ seat for the remainder of his term — through next year.
Known in the Legislature for his school spirit — Reeves served as Georgia Tech mascot “Buzz” while he was in college —he also shepherded legislation through the General Assembly that aimed to make adoption and foster care easier and more accessible.
Reeves also successfully sponsored legislation this year to overhaul the state law that allows Georgians to arrest someone they suspect of committing a crime. Kemp is expected to sign that bill into law.
“This is an amazing opportunity, and I am truly thrilled to have this opportunity,” he said. “This is a perfect place for me to be, and I couldn’t be happier.”
Reeves will start with Georgia Tech on May 1.