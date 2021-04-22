Marietta lawmaker to exit state House, takes job with Georgia Tech

State Rep. Bert Reeves, an attorney, will leave the House seat he’s held for seven years to become Georgia Tech’s new vice president for institute relations, where he says he will lead the school’s team on government relations and economic development. His last day in the General Assembly will be April 30, and he plans to shut down his law practice.

“This is a complete ‘pivot’ for me,” Reeves said. “I have been so blessed by the support of this community, especially in the political arena. I’ve worked hard and am very proud of the work I did, especially in child welfare, adoption and foster care reform.”