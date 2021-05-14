Three qualify in race to fill late Henry commissioner’s seat

Democrats Briana Clay and Sarita Dyer will face incumbent Republican Charles “Greg” Cannon in the June 15 special election. Barham, a Republican, had been the commissioner for District 3 since 2013 and spent 31 years working for the city of McDonough before his death.

The race takes place as Henry, the second-fastest growing county in metro Atlanta, has shifted from a majority white, rural community to a majority-minority suburban stronghold. Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden won the county in the last two elections.