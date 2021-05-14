ajc logo
Three qualify in race to fill late Henry commissioner’s seat

Three people will vy to replace Henry County Commissioner Gary Barham as the south metro Atlanta community's District 3 representative.
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Three people have qualified to run for the seat of former Henry County Commissioner Gary Barham, who died in March from complications of COVID-19.

Democrats Briana Clay and Sarita Dyer will face incumbent Republican Charles “Greg” Cannon in the June 15 special election. Barham, a Republican, had been the commissioner for District 3 since 2013 and spent 31 years working for the city of McDonough before his death.

The race takes place as Henry, the second-fastest growing county in metro Atlanta, has shifted from a majority white, rural community to a majority-minority suburban stronghold. Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden won the county in the last two elections.

Cannon was appointed to fill Barham’s position in early April after a controversial law giving the party in control of a vacated seat — in this case Republicans — the right to name a temporary successor. The legislation was pushed through the General Assembly’s 2021 session by Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur.

The move angered three of the four Democrats on the six-member commission. The Democratic members argued that the seat should have been left open until the special election.

Cannon is Henry County’s former coroner and co-owner and CEO of Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors in McDonough. Clay is an administrative assistant, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, while Dyer is retired from the military.

