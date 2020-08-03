Early voting enters final week before Georgia runoff

More than two-thirds of voters in the runoff election have returned absentee-by-mail ballots, according to state election data through Sunday.

Voters can still request absentee ballots, but they will only be counted if they’re received at county election offices before polls close at 7 p.m. on election day. All voters in Georgia are eligible to cast absentee ballots.

Some counties have set up drop boxes, where voters can deposit their absentee ballots rather than depending on the U.S. Postal Service.

Slightly more voters have pulled Democratic Party ballots than Republican Party ballots, 45% to 44%. The rest have used nonpartisan ballots, which include races for superior court judges but leave out most other candidates.

The winning candidates in the runoff advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

Three ways to vote in Georgia’s runoff

In-person on election day Aug. 11 at local precincts

In-person at early voting locations through Friday

From home with absentee ballots, which must be received by county election offices before polls close on election day

Find your early voting locations, election day precincts, absentee voting information and sample ballots online on the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.