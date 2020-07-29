Voter registrations rise in Georgia before major 2020 elections

The coronavirus pandemic didn’t appear to slow voter registration rates in Georgia.

There are nearly 70,000 more voters in Georgia today than there were in May. Election officials processed an average of over 1,800 new registrations a day, which roughly aligns with registration rates in advance of previous elections this year and in 2016.

About 53% of the state’s electorate identified themselves as white when registering, and 30% said they were Black. The race of 10% of voters was unknown. Smaller numbers of voters listed their races as Hispanic, Asian, American Indian or other.

The voter registration deadline for the Aug. 11 runoff already passed, but new voters can sign up for November’s election until Oct. 5.

Georgia’s automatic voter registration program allows eligible residents to register when they obtain their driver’s license. Voters can also sign up online through the secretary of state’s website, or they can mail paper registration forms.