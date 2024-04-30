Democratic surrogates focus on Biden’s policies in spin room after debate

In the moments after the presidential debate, Democratic surrogates — including U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom — used their time in the spin room to shift focus to the president’s policies rather than his performance.

Even Vice President Kamala Harris called Biden’s debate performance a “slow start,” emphasizing that his debate performance shouldn’t overshadow his record in office.

”What we saw tonight was the president making a very clear contrast,” she told CNN, adding, “people can debate on style points but ultimately this election and who is the president has to be about substance.”