Deadline day for attorneys to file arguments in Georgia’s abortion law

Within hours of the Supreme Court’s decision in a case challenging a restrictive abortion law in Mississippi reversed the 1973 ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals told lawyers they had 21 days to file legal briefs that “address the effect, if any, the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has on” on the Georgia law.

The court issued the order about an hour after Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr filed paperwork asking the judges to allow the state’s law to go into effect.