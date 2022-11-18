Capitol Recap: Judge blocks Georgia abortion law, leaving it up to high court

Attorneys for abortion rights activists and providers argued last month that when the General Assembly passed the fetal cardiac bill into law, Roe v. Wade — the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that guaranteed a right to an abortion until a fetus was viable outside the mother’s body — was the law of the land. State law, they said, does not allow the Legislature to enact statutes that violate the law.

McBurney agreed. The judge told legislators that any change in the state’s previous abortion law would have to go back through the legislative process.

“Our state legislators are now, under Dobbs, free to move away from a post-viability ban in an effort to strike a different balance between the interests of fetal life and women’s bodily autonomy, should they conclude that that is what is best for Georgians,” McBurney wrote.

Republican legislative leaders didn’t indicate whether they’d pursue legislation next year. Instead, they said they were certain the high court will rule in their favor.

“Obviously, the state’s legal team has strong grounds for appealing this illogical ruling,” state Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch said. “The Legislature acted to protect the unborn on behalf of the people of Georgia, and we are confident that the unfortunate situation created by a lone judge’s opinion will be temporary and quickly resolved within the judiciary.”

The law traveled a difficult path in 2019 — the House approved it by a single vote, even though Republicans held 105 seats to 75 for Democrats. It could be even harder in 2023, after Democrats narrowed the GOP majority in that chamber by four seats.

McBurney did leave in place “personhood” portions of the law, such as allowing parents to claim a zygote or fetus as a dependent on their taxes.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood reported that it has been “flooded with calls,” and several clinics said they have begun performing abortions again for patients more than six weeks pregnant.

Suit seeks early voting on a Saturday in U.S. Senate runoff

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and the state Democratic Party have filed a lawsuit seeking to provide early voting on a Saturday during his runoff against Republican Herschel Walker.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, based on how attorneys for his office read a state law, has said that early voting is not allowed during the two days that follow a holiday.

That would block early voting on Nov. 26, the only Saturday available before the Dec. 6 runoff, because it falls two days after Thanksgiving and one day after a state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee’s Birthday. (Gov. Nathan Deal in 2015 changed the day’s name to the more neutral “State Holiday,” which is still observed on the same day on the calendar.)

“This is not only wrong, but it’s a misinterpretation of the law,” Warnock said. “It means that workers who punch a clock may not be able to make it to the polls. ... We should be striving to give the people of Georgia fair access to the ballot box.”

Walker apparently did not know voters will have a chance to cast ballots before Dec. 6, telling a staff member during a campaign event in Jefferson, “I don’t think they have early voting, do they?”

Informed there will be early voting, Walker asked: “They have one day? Two days?”

When the answer was one week, he appeared surprised.

“One week! A week? We ought to cut it down from a week,” Walker said. “Well, if they give you a week, take that week and do that. You’ve got to get out and vote.”

Raffensperger said Warnock and the Democratic Party “are seeking to change Georgia law right before an election based on their political preferences.”

Georgia requires runoffs when no candidate in a primary or general election wins a majority of the votes cast.

Under the state voting law that the General Assembly passed last year, runoffs are held four weeks after the general election. In previous years, runoffs were scheduled nine weeks after the initial election, as in 2021, when Democrats Warnock and Jon Ossoff won their Senate seats.

But the ban that would block Saturday voting in the runoff is rooted in a separate law from 2016.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that changes to Georgia statutes since then indicate that the limitation only applies to regularly scheduled elections — not runoffs.

Early voting did occur on a Saturday before the U.S. Senate runoffs two years ago, even though it occurred a day after Christmas.

Over 15,600 voters cast their ballots on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Dodge, Fulton and Gwinnett counties, according to state election data.

Five weekdays of early voting are required across Georgia before the runoff, but county governments can also choose to add additional days for early voting. Their options include Tuesday, Nov. 22; Wednesday, Nov. 23; and Sunday, Nov. 27.

And Nov. 26 if Warnock wins his case.

Burns wins bid to become House speaker

Jon Burns will be the next speaker of the Georgia House.

That won’t become official until the General Assembly returns in January to start its 2023 session, but the real work was done this past week.

Until then, Jan Jones of Milton will serve as speaker following the death of David Ralston.

Ralston had announced earlier this month that he would step down from the top position in the House to deal with health issues. He died Wednesday.

The Republican majority in the House picked Burns over state Rep. Barry Fleming of Harlem, who may be best known as the author of the voting law the General Assembly passed last year after the presidential election that more tightly regulated absentee voting, allowed state takeovers of county elections and required faster ballot counting on election night.

Burns, who has served as majority leader since 2015, was considered the candidate most likely to take Ralston’s more consensus-driven approach.

In Fleming’s corner were some of the House’s more conservative members, including the Freedom Caucus and Rural Caucus.

The election by secret ballot makes Burns one of the most powerful politicians in Georgia, along with Gov. Brian Kemp and incoming Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. The speaker has the power to appoint leaders of committees, influence which bills receive a vote and preside over the chamber’s day-to-day activities.

Burns said he supports Georgia’s election laws, limitations on abortion and efforts to improve the economy in rural parts of the state.

House Minority Leader James Beverly offered praise for Burns’ elevation to the top role. The Democrat from Macon said he worked with Burns to help pass several bills with bipartisan support during the 2022 legislative session.

“Burns and I were locked in tough negotiations,” Beverly said. “Through the gridlock and the back-and-forth, Burns kept his word.”

Kemp congratulated Burns.

“He has the temperament and knowledge to do the job well and will continue to serve the people of our state with distinction as speaker of the House,” Kemp said.

If there’s any doubt that Burns and Kemp are on the same page, their speeches should have put that to rest.

Speaking about the Nov. 8 election that allowed Republicans to maintain their grip on the General Assembly and win nearly every statewide race, Burns said: “We fought hard to keep Georgia the best place in the nation to live, work and raise a family.”

Kemp, on Burns’ selection: “I look forward to continuing to work with him to ensure Georgia remains the best state to live, work and raise a family.”

Kemp testifies before Fulton grand jury investigating Trump

Gov. Brian Kemp spent about three hours this past week testifying before a Fulton County special grand jury that is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies criminally meddled in Georgia’s 2020 election.

What he said isn’t known, since grand jury proceedings are secret.

The governor is considered a central witness in the investigation that Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis launched after hearing leaked audio from Trump’s phone conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021.

It was during that conversation that Trump implored Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Georgia.

Following that election, Kemp faced attacks from Trump and his allies after the governor refused their calls to illegally convene a special session of the state Legislature to undo Biden’s victory. Kemp said state law barred him from “interfering.”

The governor then became a frequent target at Trump rallies. Trump said he was “ashamed” that he had endorsed Kemp in 2018, and the former president last year recruited ex-U.S. Sen. David Perdue to challenge Kemp in the GOP primary. Kemp beat Perdue by more than 50 percentage points.

Fulton prosecutors previously said they were interested in questioning Kemp about who tried to contact him following the 2020 elections; the contents of phone calls Kemp had with Trump or his associates; evidence the Trump campaign provided in support of its claims the Georgia election was rigged; whether Trump specifically sought a special election or other relief; and any threats that might have been made.

Walker makes a pitch for ‘gas-guzzling cars’

By landing multibillion-dollar plants from Hyundai and Rivian, Georgia has carved out a nice place for itself in the electric-vehicle industry that’s expected to grow as concerns about climate change intensify.

So it may have surprised some when Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker came out this past week in support of “gas-guzzling cars.”

“If we was ready for the green agenda, I’d raise my hand right now. But we’re not ready right now,” he said. “So don’t let them fool you like this is a new agenda. … What we need to do is keep having those gas-guzzling cars, ‘cause we got the good emissions under those cars.”

The pitch for those “good emissions” joins some other puzzling comments Walker has made concerning climate change.

At a Hall County GOP meeting in July, Walker offered a theory about the bad choices air can make.

“Since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air. So when China gets our good air, their bad air gotta move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then, now, we’ve got to clean that back up,” Walker said.

Walker later told News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB that he was “really just being funny” when he made the comment. But he also said he didn’t understand what all the fuss was about because China is the globe’s top polluter.

