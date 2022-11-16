Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family

The Democrat said that Walker’s “hypocrisy is almost too much to bear.”

“To say that he lacks self-awareness is an understatement. We have only learned about most of his children during this race,” Warnock said. “There are two men in this campaign. One has been missing in action for his family – and that person is not me.”

Credit: Daniel Vernando for the AJC Credit: Daniel Vernando for the AJC

Walker has often talked about his 22-year-old son Christian Walker, but he later acknowledged three more children he hadn’t previously publicly mentioned. The mother of one of those kids accused him of pressuring her to get an abortion, an allegation Walker called a “flat-out lie.”

Walker has also been accused by another woman of pushing her to terminate her pregnancy, which he also denied. The allegations undercut his stance opposing the procedure, which Walker has said he would ban even in the case of rape or incest. And they drew criticism from Christian, who urged his father to use birth control.

On the campaign trail, the Republican has highlighted Warnock’s child custody dispute with his ex-wife. And the National Republican Senatorial Committee on Tuesday trumpeted a report asserting he used campaign cash to pay for childcare “the few occasions he actually saw his kids.”

Warnock’s campaign said his two children live with him full time. In the interview, the Democrat said he felt compelled to “respond as a dad” to the criticism from Walker and his allies.

“My children are the two brightest stars in my universe - my reason for just about everything I do,” said Warnock. “They are in my care. And they lack for nothing.”