Walker’s campaign goes to war against ‘scam’ PAC

Records show the group raised about $117,000 through Oct. 19 and hadn’t spent any of those funds. Paradise and other Walker officials have instead encouraged donors to instead give to two other groups: The Senate Leadership Fund, which is affiliated with GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, and 34N22.

Jeremy Brand, a consultant for the PAC and longtime Georgia political hand, said the group was launched to jump-start a pro-Walker, data-driven turnout effort for the runoff -- though it also appealed to donors to “ensure Herschel Walker beats Warnock on Nov. 8.”

“What’s wrong with these people? Republican donors are funding a turnout operation and unhinged members of Herschel’s staff are demanding legal action?” asked Brand.

The PAC, he added, is properly registered and complies with federal laws.

“We are trying to help and clearly — based on these false and libelous statements — it’s needed.”

