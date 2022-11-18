ajc logo
X

Judge to decide on Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
Does state law prohibit Saturday voting after Thanksgiving-week holidays?

A judge is considering whether Georgia law allows early voting on a Saturday before the runoff for the U.S. Senate, a question over access to the polls after two state holidays: Thanksgiving and an official day off that years ago honored Robert E. Lee’s birthday.

The fast-tracked lawsuit reached a Fulton County courtroom Friday after Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sued over Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s interpretation of a law governing early voting options before the Dec. 6 runoff between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

The plaintiffs argued that the law barring Saturday voting after holidays only applies to regularly scheduled elections — not Georgia’s quick runoff election that leaves limited early voting opportunities.

But attorneys defending the state government said all voters are guaranteed five days of early voting the week before election day, and several counties are opening polling places on the preceding Sunday and Wednesday.

ExploreHow the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox didn’t immediately make a ruling, but his decision could come soon because early voting will start as soon as next week.

“I work during the week, and on the weekend you have more time. There are other Georgians who may only have limited time off, and that may be Saturday. What do you say to that?” Cox asked an attorney for the state.

Charlene McGowan, an assistant attorney general representing the state, responded that Sunday voting is available in counties that choose to offer it, giving voters flexibility.

“There are many options available to voters so that no one’s right to vote is being denied here,” McGowan said. “It may be more convenient for some voters to offer a Saturday voting day, but again, that is not the issue before the court.”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

An attorney for the plaintiffs said the Georgia General Assembly in 2017 specifically removed the word “runoff” from a law preventing Saturday voting after a holiday, indicating that lawmakers intended for it to be permitted.

Early voting was allowed after a holiday before the U.S. Senate runoffs two years ago, when over 15,600 voters in three counties cast their ballots on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

“Eliminating that day of weekend voting reduces voting opportunities,” said Uzoma Nkwonta, an attorney for the Warnock campaign, the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. “The court does not need to find that voting opportunities have been eliminated entirely to demonstrate that there’s been an impairment or infringement or burden on the right to vote.”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Initially, Raffensperger had said that early voting would be available on Saturday, Nov. 26, but his office later reversed course. A bulletin issued last weekend said state law prohibits Saturday voting on that day.

The limitation on Saturday voting after state holidays was passed in 2016, but it was never an issue in runoffs before this year.

Previously, runoffs were held nine weeks after the general election, but Georgia’s voting law passed last year moved runoffs to four weeks after the initial election, creating a scheduling conflict with holidays during Thanksgiving week.

The Republican-majority General Assembly shortened the runoff period after Democrats Warnock and Jon Ossoff won their elections to the Senate, giving their party control of the chamber.

With less time before runoffs, there are also fewer days of early voting available.

Before general and primary elections, 17 days of early voting are required. Before runoffs, five days are mandated.

State law requires early voting to end the Friday before election day, which prevents voting on the Saturday immediately before the election as well as the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

For decades until late 2015, Georgia had a state holiday on the day after Thanksgiving memorializing Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general during the Civil War.

Gov. Nathan Deal changed the day’s name to a more neutral title, “State Holiday,” which is still observed on the same day of the calendar.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Why Kemp-Warnock voters will be decisive in Georgia runoff 9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Jolt: The numbers behind Republicans’ big wins in Georgia
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
4h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

Meadows, Flynn appeals complicate timeline for concluding Trump grand jury
2h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

Meadows, Flynn appeals complicate timeline for concluding Trump grand jury
2h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene preps for second term with more power
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

Meadows, Flynn appeals complicate timeline for concluding Trump grand jury
2h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
4h ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene preps for second term with more power
8h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
4h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
17h ago
Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top