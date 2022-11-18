Judge to decide on Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia

“I work during the week, and on the weekend you have more time. There are other Georgians who may only have limited time off, and that may be Saturday. What do you say to that?” Cox asked an attorney for the state.

Charlene McGowan, an assistant attorney general representing the state, responded that Sunday voting is available in counties that choose to offer it, giving voters flexibility.

“There are many options available to voters so that no one’s right to vote is being denied here,” McGowan said. “It may be more convenient for some voters to offer a Saturday voting day, but again, that is not the issue before the court.”

An attorney for the plaintiffs said the Georgia General Assembly in 2017 specifically removed the word “runoff” from a law preventing Saturday voting after a holiday, indicating that lawmakers intended for it to be permitted.

Early voting was allowed after a holiday before the U.S. Senate runoffs two years ago, when over 15,600 voters in three counties cast their ballots on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

“Eliminating that day of weekend voting reduces voting opportunities,” said Uzoma Nkwonta, an attorney for the Warnock campaign, the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. “The court does not need to find that voting opportunities have been eliminated entirely to demonstrate that there’s been an impairment or infringement or burden on the right to vote.”

Initially, Raffensperger had said that early voting would be available on Saturday, Nov. 26, but his office later reversed course. A bulletin issued last weekend said state law prohibits Saturday voting on that day.

The limitation on Saturday voting after state holidays was passed in 2016, but it was never an issue in runoffs before this year.

Previously, runoffs were held nine weeks after the general election, but Georgia’s voting law passed last year moved runoffs to four weeks after the initial election, creating a scheduling conflict with holidays during Thanksgiving week.

The Republican-majority General Assembly shortened the runoff period after Democrats Warnock and Jon Ossoff won their elections to the Senate, giving their party control of the chamber.

With less time before runoffs, there are also fewer days of early voting available.

Before general and primary elections, 17 days of early voting are required. Before runoffs, five days are mandated.

State law requires early voting to end the Friday before election day, which prevents voting on the Saturday immediately before the election as well as the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

For decades until late 2015, Georgia had a state holiday on the day after Thanksgiving memorializing Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general during the Civil War.

Gov. Nathan Deal changed the day’s name to a more neutral title, “State Holiday,” which is still observed on the same day of the calendar.