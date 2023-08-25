UPDATE | The last of 19 defendants in Trump case surrenders at Fulton jail

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Politics
By
Updated 2 minutes ago
X

One hour before the deadline to surrender expired, Illinois pastor Stephen Lee became the last of the 19 defendants accused in the sweeping election racketeering case to surrender to the Fulton County Jail.

He has since been released on a $75,0000 bond. Lee is charged with violating the state’s RICO Act, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and two counts of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses.

Credit: Shannon McCaffrey

Credit: Shannon McCaffrey

Lee, along with co-defendants Harrison Floyd and Trevian Kutti, was charged in connection with the intimidation of Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman. Lee paid a surprise visit to Freeman’s home in mid-December 2020. In police body cam footage, Lee is heard acknowledging he had knocked on Freeman’s door and offered to provide “pro bono service” to her.

He allegedly asked Floyd to arrange a meeting with Freeman to discuss an “immunity deal” in exchange for a false admission of committing election fraud.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail, his attorney David Shestokas said his client should be considered an American hero, not a criminal, after claiming that he has been present as a chaplain in a series of tragedies including 9/11 and Katrina.

“You have a pastor being indicted for knocking on a door,” Shestokas added.

When asked if Lee’s knocking on Freeman’s door had anything to do with the subversion of the election, Shestokas said “absolutely not.”

“I would suggest among the things that is in danger in this case is free speech,” he said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES: The scene at the Fulton County Jail 1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trump makes history by surrendering at Fulton jail
15h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
5h ago

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

Georgia senator in Trump probe is latest seeking move to federal court
2h ago

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

Georgia senator in Trump probe is latest seeking move to federal court
2h ago

Credit: Special

NEW THIS MORNING
5 more Trump defendants booked at Fulton jail overnight
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

Georgia senator in Trump probe is latest seeking move to federal court
2h ago
Capitol Recap: Trump loyalists seek ways to punish Fulton DA over indictments
3h ago
OPINION: Donald Trump will never surrender, even at the Fulton County Jail
5h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12h ago
Mug shot of Donald Trump released
15h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top