UPDATE | The last of 19 defendants in Trump case surrenders at Fulton jail

One hour before the deadline to surrender expired, Illinois pastor Stephen Lee became the last of the 19 defendants accused in the sweeping election racketeering case to surrender to the Fulton County Jail.

He has since been released on a $75,0000 bond. Lee is charged with violating the state’s RICO Act, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and two counts of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses.

Credit: Shannon McCaffrey Credit: Shannon McCaffrey

Lee, along with co-defendants Harrison Floyd and Trevian Kutti, was charged in connection with the intimidation of Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman. Lee paid a surprise visit to Freeman’s home in mid-December 2020. In police body cam footage, Lee is heard acknowledging he had knocked on Freeman’s door and offered to provide “pro bono service” to her.

He allegedly asked Floyd to arrange a meeting with Freeman to discuss an “immunity deal” in exchange for a false admission of committing election fraud.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail, his attorney David Shestokas said his client should be considered an American hero, not a criminal, after claiming that he has been present as a chaplain in a series of tragedies including 9/11 and Katrina.

“You have a pastor being indicted for knocking on a door,” Shestokas added.

When asked if Lee’s knocking on Freeman’s door had anything to do with the subversion of the election, Shestokas said “absolutely not.”

“I would suggest among the things that is in danger in this case is free speech,” he said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.