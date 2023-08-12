BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fulton grand jury to hear Trump case early next week

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Politics
By and
28 minutes ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will begin presenting her 2020 elections interference case against former President Donald Trump and others to a grand jury early next week.

The timeline came into focus on Saturday, when former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was notified he will testify on Tuesday.

Fulton prosecutors are expected to begin their presentation on Monday, given that the grand jury meets only on Mondays and Tuesdays and her case is expected to be a more complicated one.

A Willis spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CNN first reported Duncan’s appearance date.

Independent journalist George Chidi and former Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan, who were also subpoenaed recently, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Former state Rep. Bee Nguyen, who was similarly put on notice that she could be called, declined to comment.

Willis has long been eyeing racketeering charges against Trump and many of his allies for their efforts to overturn Georgia’s election results between Nov. 2020 and Jan. 2021. Past racketeering cases Willis has brought have taken roughly two days to present to grand juries, which suggests that the public should know whether jurors hand up indictments by Tuesday evening.

On his social media platform, Trump repeated his attempts to undercut confidence in Willis’ investigation, describing the Fulton County district attorney as “racist” and her probe as a waste of local resources in a post on Saturday. He’s attacked Willis and other prosecutors investigating his efforts to overturn the election for years, painting them as politically-motivated attacks designed to help President Joe Biden.

This is a breaking news story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.

