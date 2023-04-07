‘Breakdown’ Episode 28: Donald Trump’s NY indictment and what it means for Georgia

In this special podcast crossover edition, Politically Georgia host Patricia Murphy joins Breakdown hosts Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman to discuss the first indictment of a former president and what it means to the Fulton County investigation into alleged criminal meddling with the 2020 election.
The group dissects the 34-count felony indictment and recounts the surreal scene surrounding Trump’s surrender at the Manhattan courthouse. Also reviewed is Trump’s address hours later to supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort. In an inflammatory speech, Trump took aim at the Fulton County investigation and called District Attorney Fani Willis “racist.”
New York attorney Nick Akerman, a former Watergate prosecutor who has closely followed the cases in Manhattan and Atlanta, also give his perspective on the historical context of the first indictment of a current or former president.
