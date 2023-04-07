X

‘Breakdown’ Episode 28: Donald Trump’s NY indictment and what it means for Georgia

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

In this special podcast crossover edition, Politically Georgia host Patricia Murphy joins Breakdown hosts Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman to discuss the first indictment of a former president and what it means to the Fulton County investigation into alleged criminal meddling with the 2020 election.

The group dissects the 34-count felony indictment and recounts the surreal scene surrounding Trump’s surrender at the Manhattan courthouse. Also reviewed is Trump’s address hours later to supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort. In an inflammatory speech, Trump took aim at the Fulton County investigation and called District Attorney Fani Willis “racist.”

New York attorney Nick Akerman, a former Watergate prosecutor who has closely followed the cases in Manhattan and Atlanta, also give his perspective on the historical context of the first indictment of a current or former president.

