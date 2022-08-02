As prices fall, Kemp is set to extend gas tax break until mid-September

Combined Shape Caption Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has pressed Congress to implement a federal gas tax holiday as a break for consumers facing higher costs for fuel. His opponent, Republican Herschel Walker, has called that proposal a “gimmick” that would do little to bring down prices in the long run. Credit: Greg Bluestein Credit: Greg Bluestein Combined Shape Caption Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has pressed Congress to implement a federal gas tax holiday as a break for consumers facing higher costs for fuel. His opponent, Republican Herschel Walker, has called that proposal a “gimmick” that would do little to bring down prices in the long run. Credit: Greg Bluestein Credit: Greg Bluestein

Each extension deprives the state of roughly $150 million a month in tax revenue used to finance transportation projects, such as road construction and bridge maintenance. Kemp’s office has used the state’s surplus and higher tax revenue to plug the gap.

State Democrats have embraced the tax breaks to counter GOP attacks blaming President Joe Biden’s economic policies for higher fuel prices. Energy prices have soared amid economic uncertainty worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have to remember we are here because of a crisis,” economist Heather Boushey, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said in an interview.

“The reason that gas prices are high in the U.S. and around the world is in large part because of Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war in Ukraine,” she said. “Something like a gas tax holiday can be a short-term solution to ease the pain.”

After a prolonged upward tear, gas prices have been on decline in recent weeks, though economists are wary the trend could reverse.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Tuesday was $4.19, according to AAA. In Georgia, the price was $3.74, down from $4.33 at the same time last month. The price was even lower in some South Georgia cities, including Albany and Valdosta.