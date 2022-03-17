Georgia Senate gives final passage to gas tax suspension

Georgia senators gave final approval Thursday to a measure suspending state fuel taxes to bring down sky high gas prices.
After the 55-0 Senate vote, House Bill 304 now heads to the desk of Gov. Brian Kemp, who is expected to sign it into law on Friday.
The measure would suspend the 29.1 cents-a-gallon motor fuel tax through May 31. Based on previous years’ collections, the move would save drivers more than $300 million in taxes. Kemp said the loss of revenue would be made up with surplus state funds.
Kemp can extend the suspension if gas prices remain high.
“The 29 cents is not going to completely solve the suffering of our citizens, but it’s a start,” Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, told colleagues. “I think most everybody in Georgia will be grateful for this bill.”
Hufstetler said the state will be watching closely to make sure gas stations pass the tax suspension on to consumers. He said they could be fined $15,000 if they don’t.
The average price of a gallon of regular fuel in metro Atlanta was at $4.30 on Thursday, higher than the crest reached in the aftermaths of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, according to GasBuddy, a fuel-tracking service. Sen Michael Rhett, D-Marietta, told fellow senators he filled up his vehicle Thursday morning and it cost about $100.
It won’t be felt immediately throughout the state since stores would be selling gas they received prior to the suspension and paid taxes on. Lawmakers said it would take some time for the untaxed gas to make its way into the pipeline.
Politicians in both parties have staked their positions to suspend gas taxes at both the state and federal level.
Democratic Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who, like Kemp, is up for reelection this year, has made his proposal to suspend the 18.4 cents-per-gallon federal gas tax until 2023 a staple of his message on the campaign trail.
Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, called on state lawmakers to back Warnock’s effort in Congress.
“Let’s all band together, let’s all push for federal relief,” Orrock said.
