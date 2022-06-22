ajc logo
X

Biden backs suspension of federal gas tax, boosting Warnock proposal

June 7, 2022 Atalnta - A customer pumps gas at Shell gas station, where the regular price of gasoline approaches close to $5 a gallon, on Peachtree Road near Piedmont Atlanta Spine Center in Buckhead on Tuesday, June 6, 2022. Georgia gas prices hit new heights on Tuesday, according to AAA, with an average statewide cost of $4.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That’s still well below the national average of $4.92 per gallon.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
June 7, 2022 Atalnta - A customer pumps gas at Shell gas station, where the regular price of gasoline approaches close to $5 a gallon, on Peachtree Road near Piedmont Atlanta Spine Center in Buckhead on Tuesday, June 6, 2022. Georgia gas prices hit new heights on Tuesday, according to AAA, with an average statewide cost of $4.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That’s still well below the national average of $4.92 per gallon.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will advocate for a three-month halt on collecting the 18-cents-a-gallon federal gas tax, lending his support to a plan that U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and others first proposed in February.

Any suspension of the gas tax, which also adds 24-cents-per-gallon to diesel prices, must be approved by Congress. While Republicans have criticized Biden for not doing more to respond to record high fuel prices, it is unclear if enough Senate GOPers will support a gas tax holiday to avoid a filibuster in that chamber.

In addition, fiscal conservatives and even some Democrats have argued that gas tax holidays do little to combat the price of gas, which currently hovers near $5 on the nation average, while potentially increasing the deficit.

Under the White House plan, announced early Wednesday morning, Biden is also asking Congress to ensure any suspension of the gas tax will not have a negative effect on the federal Highway Trust Fund.

“With our deficit already down by a historic $1.6 trillion this year, the President believes that we can afford to suspend the gas tax to help consumers while using other revenues to make the Highway Trust Fund whole for the roughly $10 billion cost,” the statement says.

It notes that the legislation proposed by Warnock and five other senators would do just that. The six joint co-sponsors, all Democrats, either represent swing states or they are on the ballot this fall in tough re-election battles. They include Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Jackie Rosen of Nevada.

Biden in remarks this afternoon at the White House will also encourage states and local governments to also temporarily suspend any gas tax that are also passed along to consumers.

Georgia stopped collecting its state gas tax in March, saving motorists roughly 29 cents per gallon at the pump. Gov. Brian Kemp announced earlier this month that the tax holiday will remain in place until at least mid-July.

Kemp’s opponent in the general election, Democrat Stacey Abrams, has pushed him to extend the holiday through the end of the year.

ExploreWhile Warnock’s gas tax holiday stalls in D.C., Georgia passes state law

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks
AthFest Is Back22h ago
World Cup will bring big change to Mercedes-Benz Stadium: grass
Charlie Bailey wins Democratic race for lieutenant governor
7h ago
To avoid US extradition, Megaupload pair plead guilty in NZ
3h ago
To avoid US extradition, Megaupload pair plead guilty in NZ
3h ago
South Sudan fights child marriage where girls sold for cows
2h ago
The Latest
Chris West edges out Jeremy Hunt in Georgia’s 2nd District GOP contest
7h ago
Charlie Bailey wins Democratic race for lieutenant governor
7h ago
Nguyen wins Democratic runoff for Georgia secretary of state
8h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top