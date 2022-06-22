Biden backs suspension of federal gas tax, boosting Warnock proposal

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will advocate for a three-month halt on collecting the 18-cents-a-gallon federal gas tax, lending his support to a plan that U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and others first proposed in February.
Any suspension of the gas tax, which also adds 24-cents-per-gallon to diesel prices, must be approved by Congress. While Republicans have criticized Biden for not doing more to respond to record high fuel prices, it is unclear if enough Senate GOPers will support a gas tax holiday to avoid a filibuster in that chamber.
In addition, fiscal conservatives and even some Democrats have argued that gas tax holidays do little to combat the price of gas, which currently hovers near $5 on the nation average, while potentially increasing the deficit.
Under the White House plan, announced early Wednesday morning, Biden is also asking Congress to ensure any suspension of the gas tax will not have a negative effect on the federal Highway Trust Fund.
“With our deficit already down by a historic $1.6 trillion this year, the President believes that we can afford to suspend the gas tax to help consumers while using other revenues to make the Highway Trust Fund whole for the roughly $10 billion cost,” the statement says.
It notes that the legislation proposed by Warnock and five other senators would do just that. The six joint co-sponsors, all Democrats, either represent swing states or they are on the ballot this fall in tough re-election battles. They include Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Jackie Rosen of Nevada.
Biden in remarks this afternoon at the White House will also encourage states and local governments to also temporarily suspend any gas tax that are also passed along to consumers.
Georgia stopped collecting its state gas tax in March, saving motorists roughly 29 cents per gallon at the pump. Gov. Brian Kemp announced earlier this month that the tax holiday will remain in place until at least mid-July.
Kemp’s opponent in the general election, Democrat Stacey Abrams, has pushed him to extend the holiday through the end of the year.
About the Author