Biden backs suspension of federal gas tax, boosting Warnock proposal

It notes that the legislation proposed by Warnock and five other senators would do just that. The six joint co-sponsors, all Democrats, either represent swing states or they are on the ballot this fall in tough re-election battles. They include Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Jackie Rosen of Nevada.

Biden in remarks this afternoon at the White House will also encourage states and local governments to also temporarily suspend any gas tax that are also passed along to consumers.

Georgia stopped collecting its state gas tax in March, saving motorists roughly 29 cents per gallon at the pump. Gov. Brian Kemp announced earlier this month that the tax holiday will remain in place until at least mid-July.

Kemp’s opponent in the general election, Democrat Stacey Abrams, has pushed him to extend the holiday through the end of the year.