Kemp extends state fuel tax break through August
Kemp extends state fuel tax break through August

June 7, 2022 Buford - Sam's Club in Buford near Mall of Georgia was busy with motorists seeking for cheaper gas price on Tuesday, June 6, 2022. Georgia gas prices hit new heights on Tuesday, according to AAA, with an average statewide cost of $4.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That's still well below the national average of $4.92 per gallon.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
June 7, 2022 Buford - Sam’s Club in Buford near Mall of Georgia was busy with motorists seeking for cheaper gas price on Tuesday, June 6, 2022. Georgia gas prices hit new heights on Tuesday, according to AAA, with an average statewide cost of $4.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That’s still well below the national average of $4.92 per gallon.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp extended the state gas tax break another month as a busy travel season picks up, a move that will provide drivers with more relief at the pump and fuel a deeper divide in the 2022 campaign.

As an estimated 1.4 million Georgians prepare to travel over the holiday weekend, the Republican signed an order Friday that suspended the state’s gas tax break through Aug. 13. The tax break was previously set to lapse in mid-July.

“I’m fighting to ease the economic burden hardworking Georgians are facing due to disastrous policies from Washington politicians,” said Kemp, adding that Democrats “have not done their part to tackle this issue.”

Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s Democratic challenger, has pressed the incumbent to take more aggressive steps to help Georgia motorists. She called on him in June to extend the tax break through the end of the year, and on Friday rolled out ads at fuel pumps highlighting her stance.

“It’s past time for Brian Kemp to commit to suspending the gas tax through the end of the year,” Abrams said.

Georgia’s leading politicians have found rare common cause around the idea of suspending the 29.1 cents-a-gallon motor fuel tax as prices reach new highs, though they differ on how long it should be frozen.

Combined ShapeCaption
Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp race for Georgia governor

Credit: Staff and wire photos

Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp race for Georgia governor

Credit: Staff and wire photos

Combined ShapeCaption
Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp race for Georgia governor

Credit: Staff and wire photos

Credit: Staff and wire photos

A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers passed legislation in mid-March to temporarily halt the collection of the state sales tax until May, saving drivers more than $300 million in taxes. Kemp has now extended it twice through August.

Each extension deprives the state of roughly $170 million a month in tax revenue vital to transportation projects. Kemp’s office has used budget surplus funds to plug some of the gap.

Georgia Democrats have embraced the tax breaks to counter GOP attacks blaming President Joe Biden’s economic policies for higher fuel prices.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, also up for reelection, has made his proposal to suspend the 18.4 cents-per-gallon federal gas tax until 2023 a staple of his campaign message. Biden recently endorsed the idea, saying it would give families “just a little bit of relief.”

And Abrams is trying to turn the tables on Kemp, who originated the tax break, by painting him in a corner: If he prolongs the tax break through the year, she will take credit for pressuring him to make the move. If he doesn’t, she will accuse him of raising taxes.

Georgia gas prices hovered at $4.35 a gallon of regular unleaded fuel on Friday, according to AAA, short of a record high of $4.49 set earlier this year. That’s still well below the national average of $4.84 per gallon.

About the Author

Greg Bluestein

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

