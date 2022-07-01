Kemp extends state fuel tax break through August

Georgia’s leading politicians have found rare common cause around the idea of suspending the 29.1 cents-a-gallon motor fuel tax as prices reach new highs, though they differ on how long it should be frozen.

A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers passed legislation in mid-March to temporarily halt the collection of the state sales tax until May, saving drivers more than $300 million in taxes. Kemp has now extended it twice through August.

Each extension deprives the state of roughly $170 million a month in tax revenue vital to transportation projects. Kemp’s office has used budget surplus funds to plug some of the gap.

Georgia Democrats have embraced the tax breaks to counter GOP attacks blaming President Joe Biden’s economic policies for higher fuel prices.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, also up for reelection, has made his proposal to suspend the 18.4 cents-per-gallon federal gas tax until 2023 a staple of his campaign message. Biden recently endorsed the idea, saying it would give families “just a little bit of relief.”

And Abrams is trying to turn the tables on Kemp, who originated the tax break, by painting him in a corner: If he prolongs the tax break through the year, she will take credit for pressuring him to make the move. If he doesn’t, she will accuse him of raising taxes.

Georgia gas prices hovered at $4.35 a gallon of regular unleaded fuel on Friday, according to AAA, short of a record high of $4.49 set earlier this year. That’s still well below the national average of $4.84 per gallon.