Politics

Arthur Blank to hold fundraiser for Biden in Atlanta on eve of Morehouse speech

Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons owner Arthur Blank.
By
48 minutes ago

Arthur Blank, the billionaire Home Depot co-founder, will host a high-dollar fundraiser with President Joe Biden in Atlanta on the eve of the Democrat’s commencement speech at Morehouse College.

A longtime Biden supporter, Blank recently sent invites to top Democratic donors, party leaders and other powerbrokers promoting the May 18 reception.

The next day, Biden will headline Morehouse’s graduation ceremony amid threats of a walk-out from students and faculty in protest of the Democrat’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war and other critiques of his agenda.

Polls show Biden and former President Donald Trump in a close race in Georgia, which voted Democratic in 2020 for the first time in nearly three decades.

Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, donated $300,000 to Biden’s campaign during the 2020 campaign and another $400,000 in 2023. In all, he has given more than $4 million to Democratic-aligned groups since 2010, though he also contributed to a handful of Republicans.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘We love you, Mia!’ Family, friends gather to honor Dunwoody High student

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s effort to oust Johnson as House speaker fails

Hospitals no longer must report COVID data to CDC, spotlighting clunky system

Jimmy Carter voted in May primary, is doing ‘OK’ in Plains, grandson says

Jimmy Carter voted in May primary, is doing ‘OK’ in Plains, grandson says

Credit: John Spink

Gwinnett tragedy: Police share how the deaths of 3 children unfolded
The Latest

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s effort to oust Johnson as House speaker fails
Rep. Mike Collins panned after appearing to make fun of Kennedy assassinations
Listen: Biden, Trump both need to keep an eye on Haley’s primary totals
Featured

Credit: Emily Heath

Glamour knows no age: Atlanta fashion show brings seniors to the runway
Court of Appeals to review DA removal ruling in Trump Georgia election case
Bradley’s Buzz: An ascendant Anthony Edwards has become the NBA’s biggest deal