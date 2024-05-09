Arthur Blank to hold fundraiser for Biden in Atlanta on eve of Morehouse speech

Arthur Blank, the billionaire Home Depot co-founder, will host a high-dollar fundraiser with President Joe Biden in Atlanta on the eve of the Democrat’s commencement speech at Morehouse College.

A longtime Biden supporter, Blank recently sent invites to top Democratic donors, party leaders and other powerbrokers promoting the May 18 reception.

The next day, Biden will headline Morehouse’s graduation ceremony amid threats of a walk-out from students and faculty in protest of the Democrat’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war and other critiques of his agenda.