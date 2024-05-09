Arthur Blank to hold fundraiser for Biden in Atlanta on eve of Morehouse speech

Arthur Blank, the billionaire Home Depot co-founder, will host a high-dollar fundraiser with President Joe Biden in Atlanta on the eve of the Democrat’s commencement speech at Morehouse College.
A longtime Biden supporter, Blank recently sent invites to top Democratic donors, party leaders and other powerbrokers promoting the May 18 reception.
The next day, Biden will headline Morehouse’s graduation ceremony amid threats of a walk-out from students and faculty in protest of the Democrat’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war and other critiques of his agenda.
Polls show Biden and former President Donald Trump in a close race in Georgia, which voted Democratic in 2020 for the first time in nearly three decades.
Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, donated $300,000 to Biden’s campaign during the 2020 campaign and another $400,000 in 2023. In all, he has given more than $4 million to Democratic-aligned groups since 2010, though he also contributed to a handful of Republicans.
