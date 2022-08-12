ajc logo
Appeals court blocks voting rights ruling on Georgia PSC elections

The 11th U.S. Court of Appeals is one rung below the U.S. Supreme Court and hears cases from Georgia, Alabama and Florida. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

The 11th U.S. Court of Appeals is one rung below the U.S. Supreme Court and hears cases from Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Statewide Public Service Commission elections restored

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday blocked a judge’s order that would have postponed this fall’s statewide elections for the Georgia Public Service Commission after he had ruled that they discriminated against Black voters.

The 2-1 decision means that elections for two commission seats will be held as scheduled in November while the appeal is pending.

Only one Black candidate has ever won in the 143-year-history of Public Service Commission, which sets electricity and natural gas rates.

The plaintiffs in the case contended that electing commission members statewide weakened Black voters because they’re always outnumbered by Georgia’s white voters, who make up about half of the electorate.

U.S. District Judge Grimberg had ruled Aug. 5 that the statewide election system violated the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racially discriminatory voting laws. The lawsuit sought district-level elections for the commission.

The appellate court put Grimberg’s order on hold based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that cautions against altering election rules on short notice, with early voting scheduled to begin in 66 days. The lawsuit was filed over two years ago but didn’t reach trial until this June.

“An injunction issued in August would leave no time for plenary appellate review before state officials had to act,” according to the ruling by U.S. Circuit Judge Adalberto Jordan, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, and U.S. Circuit Judge Robert Luck, an appointee of Republican President Donald Trump.

U.S. Circuit Judge Robin Rosenbaum, who was appointed by Obama, dissented from the majority. Rosenbaum argued that there was no precedent for putting a lower-court ruling on hold in this circumstance.

“If everyone in the United States got to vote on who Georgia’s U.S. senators would be, I don’t think anyone would think that system was fair to Georgians,” Rosenbaum wrote. “But Georgia has that type of system for choosing who regulates public utilities.”

Two Public Service Commission seats are on the ballot this November, for districts currently represented by Republicans Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson.

Please return to AJC.com for updates.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

