Appeals court blocks voting rights ruling on Georgia PSC elections

The appellate court put Grimberg’s order on hold based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that cautions against altering election rules on short notice, with early voting scheduled to begin in 66 days. The lawsuit was filed over two years ago but didn’t reach trial until this June.

“An injunction issued in August would leave no time for plenary appellate review before state officials had to act,” according to the ruling by U.S. Circuit Judge Adalberto Jordan, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, and U.S. Circuit Judge Robert Luck, an appointee of Republican President Donald Trump.

U.S. Circuit Judge Robin Rosenbaum, who was appointed by Obama, dissented from the majority. Rosenbaum argued that there was no precedent for putting a lower-court ruling on hold in this circumstance.

“If everyone in the United States got to vote on who Georgia’s U.S. senators would be, I don’t think anyone would think that system was fair to Georgians,” Rosenbaum wrote. “But Georgia has that type of system for choosing who regulates public utilities.”

Two Public Service Commission seats are on the ballot this November, for districts currently represented by Republicans Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson.

