Kemp names Fitz Johnson to vacant PSC position

Johnson will soon try to earn the approval of voters, too. He’s up for election in November 2022 to fill out the remaining two years of Eaton’s unexpired term. If he wins, he’ll be back on the ballot in 2024 for a full six-year term.

No Democrat has yet announced for the fresh vacancy, but the party is hoping to parlay its recent success in premier races to down-ballot contests. Though Democrats swept the U.S. Senate runoffs in January, Daniel Blackman narrowly lost to Republican incumbent Bubba McDonald in that election.

Caption Chuck Eaton talks with former commissioners Stan Wise and Doug Everett after presiding over an administrative session. (BEN GRAY / Staff)

Facing a likely diverse Democratic ticket in 2022, Republicans are under pressure to field a slate of candidates that better reflects Georgia’s population.

White male GOP candidates carried every statewide race in 2018 save for the PSC contest won by Tricia Pridemore, a Republican appointed to the seat earlier that year. Kemp, who is running for a second term in 2022, has tried to broaden the GOP’s fold.

The governor in 2019 made John King the state’s first Hispanic statewide official when he tapped the former police chief as the interim insurance commissioner. He selected Kelly Loeffler for an open U.S. Senate seat later that year. And Johnson will become the first Black member to serve on the commission since Democrat David Burgess lost to Eaton in 2006.

Eaton, a former manufacturing executive, enrolled in night law school during his first term on the commission and passed the state bar exam in 2013. He narrowly won a third term on the commission in 2018 after being forced into a runoff against Democrat Lindy Miller. He’ll replace Judge Shawn LaGrua, who was elevated to the state Supreme Court by Kemp in January.

Though the PSC is obscure to most voters, the commission has an outsized influence on the bank accounts of millions of Georgians.

The commission oversees utility and energy issues and decides what Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light can charge consumers and businesses. That includes determining how much customers will pay toward Georgia Power’s mounting cost overruns on the $26 billion nuclear expansion of Plant Vogtle.