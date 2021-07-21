Kemp names Fitz Johnson to vacant PSC position

Gov. Brian Kemp tapped Fitz Johnson on Wednesday to a newly-vacant seat on the Public Service Commission, a move that officials say makes him the first Black Republican to serve on a five-member panel that has a vast financial impact on millions of Georgians.
Kemp wasted little time in appointing Johnson to the statewide seat, selecting him a day after he named incumbent Commissioner Chuck Eaton to an open spot on the Fulton County Superior Court bench.
Johnson is a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Army and retired businessman who ran unsuccessfully for the Cobb County Commission last year and state schools superintendent in 2014. A Citadel graduate, he was a former owner of the Atlanta Beat women’s soccer team.
Kemp said he was drawn to Johnson because of his “remarkable record of service to our nation, experience as a private sector business leader, and dedication to his community.”
“With his diverse background and real-world leadership credentials, I know Fitz will work hard every day to ensure Georgia remains the top state for business and the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Johnson will soon try to earn the approval of voters, too. He’s up for election in November 2022 to fill out the remaining two years of Eaton’s unexpired term. If he wins, he’ll be back on the ballot in 2024 for a full six-year term.
No Democrat has yet announced for the fresh vacancy, but the party is hoping to parlay its recent success in premier races to down-ballot contests. Though Democrats swept the U.S. Senate runoffs in January, Daniel Blackman narrowly lost to Republican incumbent Bubba McDonald in that election.
Facing a likely diverse Democratic ticket in 2022, Republicans are under pressure to field a slate of candidates that better reflects Georgia’s population.
White male GOP candidates carried every statewide race in 2018 save for the PSC contest won by Tricia Pridemore, a Republican appointed to the seat earlier that year. Kemp, who is running for a second term in 2022, has tried to broaden the GOP’s fold.
The governor in 2019 made John King the state’s first Hispanic statewide official when he tapped the former police chief as the interim insurance commissioner. He selected Kelly Loeffler for an open U.S. Senate seat later that year. And Johnson will become the first Black member to serve on the commission since Democrat David Burgess lost to Eaton in 2006.
Eaton, a former manufacturing executive, enrolled in night law school during his first term on the commission and passed the state bar exam in 2013. He narrowly won a third term on the commission in 2018 after being forced into a runoff against Democrat Lindy Miller. He’ll replace Judge Shawn LaGrua, who was elevated to the state Supreme Court by Kemp in January.
Though the PSC is obscure to most voters, the commission has an outsized influence on the bank accounts of millions of Georgians.
The commission oversees utility and energy issues and decides what Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light can charge consumers and businesses. That includes determining how much customers will pay toward Georgia Power’s mounting cost overruns on the $26 billion nuclear expansion of Plant Vogtle.
