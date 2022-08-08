BreakingNews
Dragon Con 2022 lineup announced
Georgia appeals ruling that PSC elections discriminate against Black voters

Federal judicial nominee Steven Grimberg at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on April 30. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Senate Office of Photography.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
11th Circuit will consider case over Public Service Commission

The state of Georgia on Monday appealed a federal judge’s ruling that found statewide elections for Public Service Commission illegally weaken Black voters.

The appeal means the case will next be considered by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after Friday’s decision put on hold this year’s planned elections to the utility regulating board.

The Public Service Commission sets electricity and natural gas rates, but only one Black candidate has ever won an election to the board in its 143-year history.

U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg, who was nominated to the bench by former President Donald Trump, wrote in his order that statewide Public Service Commission elections violate the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racially discriminatory voting laws.

Before Grimberg’s order, commission members were elected by voters across the entire state of Georgia, even though they are required to live in one of five districts.

Grimberg’s ruled in favor of plaintiffs who alleged that Georgia’s majority-white population dilutes the votes of Black voters, who make up over 30% of the electorate. His decision prevented PSC elections involving two Republican incumbents, Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson, until state legislators redraw districts and set a new election date.

Attorneys for the state didn’t detail the basis for the appeal, according to their court filing Monday.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that altering rules on short notice before elections could bewilder voters and discourage them from participating. But Grimberg said in court last month that his ruling would come before a deadline to set Georgia ballots on Aug. 12.

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this report.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

