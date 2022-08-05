Federal judge rules PSC election ‘unlawfully dilutes’ Black voting power

A complicated history

During a five-day trial that concluded in July, Grimberg heard testimony from plaintiffs who alleged that Georgia’s system of statewide elections for all five commissioners deny Black voters an opportunity to elect their preferred candidates.

While nearly one-third of Georgia voters are Black, they’re always outnumbered by the state’s white majority that tends to elect Republicans.

The plaintiffs noted that just one Black candidate has ever won an election to the Public Service Commission in its 143-year history, when Democrat David Burgess retained his seat in 2000 after being appointed to the post.

An attorney for the challengers told Grimberg that Georgia’s long history of electing white candidates shows that the statewide voting method denies representation for Black voters on the commission that regulates electricity and natural gas prices.

Commissioner Tim Echols (left) listens during Georgia Public Service Commission meeting on Dec. 21, 2017 before the commission voted unanimously to allow continued construction of two nuclear reactors at Georgia Power's embattled Plant Vogtle, which is billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule.

State attorney Bryan Tyson countered during the proceedings that Black voters have been able to participate in the political process. Just because their candidates haven’t won, he added, doesn’t mean the voting system is discriminatory.

Over the past 22 years, four Black candidates have won statewide non-judicial office: U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, former Attorney General Thurbert Baker, former Labor Commissioner Michael Thurmond and Burgess, all Democrats.

Governors have appointed two Black members to the Public Service Commission, including a current commissioner who is running for election this year, Republican Fitz Johnson.

The other Public Service Commission member who was to stand for election this year is Tim Echols, an incumbent Republican who was part of an effort to draw his opponent out of his district.

The lawsuit is based on the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibits racially discriminatory voting laws. The plaintiffs are members of the NAACP, Black Voters Matter and Georgia Conservation Voters.

Across the country, Georgia and six other states elect utility regulators statewide, while five states hold elections for geographic districts. In most states, members of regulatory bodies are chosen by governors or legislatures.

Former NAACP state President James Woodall, who was among the plaintiffs who brought the lawsuit, celebrated the ruling.

“This determination assures us that our current claims of voter suppression are legitimate and that Black voters have for generations been prevented from full access to democracy,” he said.

Staff writer Mark Niesse contributed to this report.