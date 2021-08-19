Almost all eligible Georgians are registered to vote, data show

Most new voter registrations, about 67%, came from Georgia’s automatic voter registration program at driver’s license offices, according to the Election Assistance Commission.

Georgians have been signed up to vote when they fill out driver’s license forms since September 2016 unless they check a box to opt out. Before then, voters had to opt in.

Automatic registration significantly increased Georgia’s active voter registration rates, from 76% in 2016 to 95% in 2020, the federal data show.

Other methods of registering to vote play a smaller role.

Online applications on the secretary of state’s website accounted for 16% of new registrations, and mailed or emailed applications made up 12%. The rest of registrations came from applications completed at county election offices, public assistance offices or disability offices.

Eight states had higher registration rates than Georgia, led by Maine, New Hampshire and Illinois.

Though almost all eligible voters are registered, that doesn’t mean they turned out.

Over 5 million voters cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election, a turnout rate of 66% of the state’s citizen voting age population. The national average turnout was 68%.