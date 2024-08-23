Politics

AJC publishes special edition after Democratic National Convention

By AJC Staff
0 minutes ago

To bring you the latest from the final night of the DNC, The Atlanta Journal- Constitution took the unusual step of producing an extra edition of the newspaper — as it did for the Republican National Convention.

This limited edition, which printed later than normal, is available Friday where you typically buy a copy of your favorite newspaper, including outlets such as Kroger, RaceTrac, Publix, Ingles and QT. You can also access the extra edition through the AJC ePaper.

Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

icon to expand image

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

About the Author

AJC Staff
