To bring you the latest from the final night of the DNC, The Atlanta Journal- Constitution took the unusual step of producing an extra edition of the newspaper — as it did for the Republican National Convention.

This limited edition, which printed later than normal, is available Friday where you typically buy a copy of your favorite newspaper, including outlets such as Kroger, RaceTrac, Publix, Ingles and QT. You can also access the extra edition through the AJC ePaper.