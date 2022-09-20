AJC Poll: Republican incumbent Chris Carr leading in race for attorney general

Republican incumbent Attorney General Chris Carr holds a sizable lead in his race for reelection less than two months before the general election, according to a new poll by The Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Carr received support from almost 45% of those polled by the AJC. Democrat Jen Jordan, a state senator from Sandy Springs, trailed by 10 percentage points, getting support from about 35% of those polled. Martin Cowen, a Libertarian, received support from a little more than 5% of likely voters polled. The rest of the respondents were undecided.
The poll was conducted between Sept. 5 and 16 and has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.
Carr, a Dunwoody resident, was first appointed as attorney general by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2016. He was narrowly reelected in 2018 and is seeking his second full term.
The attorney general is tasked with being the legal adviser for the executive branch of state government, providing legal opinions, representing the state in court and prosecuting public corruption.
Carr received support from a plurality of men and women polled, receiving about 49% and 41%, respectively. About 31% of men and 38% of women polled said they would vote for Jordan. If elected, Jordan would be the first woman to serve as attorney general in Georgia.
White poll participants supported Carr, with about 63% of those polled backing him. Jordan, a trial attorney who was elected to the state Senate in 2017, got the support of about 64% of Black voters.
With three candidates in the election, it’s possible the race could head to a runoff if no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in November.
About the Author