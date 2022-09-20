AJC Poll: Republican incumbent Chris Carr leading in race for attorney general

The attorney general is tasked with being the legal adviser for the executive branch of state government, providing legal opinions, representing the state in court and prosecuting public corruption.

Carr received support from a plurality of men and women polled, receiving about 49% and 41%, respectively. About 31% of men and 38% of women polled said they would vote for Jordan. If elected, Jordan would be the first woman to serve as attorney general in Georgia.

White poll participants supported Carr, with about 63% of those polled backing him. Jordan, a trial attorney who was elected to the state Senate in 2017, got the support of about 64% of Black voters.

With three candidates in the election, it’s possible the race could head to a runoff if no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in November.