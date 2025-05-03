Most Georgia voters say marijuana should be made legal for recreational use, a sign of growing acceptance of a drug that‘s allowed in 24 other states.
Nearly 56% of respondents in a poll by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution supported legalizing marijuana, the highest level of support in recent years. Just 46% favored recreational marijuana in a 2017 AJC survey.
The embrace of marijuana follows widespread availability of less-potent hemp and CBD products across the nation, along with a stalled federal proposal to reclassify pot as a less dangerous drug.
“I think the good outweighs the bad. It‘s a natural substance, and I don’t perceive it that much different from having a drink of alcohol,” said Adam Zarett of Atlanta, a technology manager who participated in the poll. “I’ve seen some of the benefits it‘s brought to people suffering from anxiety and cancer.”
While most Georgians want marijuana legalization, the majority of their representatives at the state Capitol disagree.
The Georgia General Assembly is led by Republicans, many of whom come from conservative districts that are wary of creating a legal path for marijuana use.
“In the states that have gone full recreational, I’m not sure that they wouldn’t want to walk that back some,” said state Rep. Bill Werkheiser, a Republican from Glennville. “I’d like to see us focus on the medical side first.”
About 33,000 people are currently registered with Georgia’s medical marijuana program, which permits them to buy and consume products with up to 5% THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high. Recreational marijuana can have THC content of 20% or more.
Meanwhile, THC-infused drinks, delta-8 gummies and CBD products are available to anyone across Georgia, without the need for a physician’s recommendation and a $30 medical marijuana card.
Nearly three-quarters of self-described liberals in the poll said they support marijuana legalization, compared to 68% of moderates and 37% of conservatives.
David Brewer, a self-employed motorcycle mechanic from Effingham County, said marijuana is a “gateway drug” but believes it‘s less dangerous than alcohol.
“It‘s like handing a 17-year-old a sports car and telling them not to speed. They’re probably going to do it anyway,” Brewer said. “It should be regulated like alcohol. I think it‘s less lethal and less addictive than alcohol.”
Several people said they’d want marijuana kept out of the hands of children, restricted to people who are at least 21 years old.
“My only concern is about the teenagers,” said Cherrise Walker-Betts, who works in data collection in Lithia Springs. “For adults, I have seen no reason why not. I haven’t seen an indication it‘s dangerous from the studies I’ve looked at.”
Credit: Austin Steele
Credit: Austin Steele
Adults ages 30-44 backed marijuana legalization at the highest rate among all age groups, at 70%, the poll showed. About 59% of younger adults supported marijuana legalization. Just 45% of seniors were in favor.
The AJC poll, conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs, was conducted between April 15-24 and involved 1,000 registered Georgia voters. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.
In AJC polls, support for legalization of recreational marijuana has grown over the years from 46% in 2017 to 50% in 2018. Then in 2023 AJC poll, 53% of respondents said marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use, and another 15% said it should be decriminalized — treated like a traffic ticket but not legalized outright.
Medical marijuana bills failed to pass the General Assembly this year.
Those proposals would have allowed liquor stores to sell THC drinks, increased the allowable THC content of medical marijuana and regulated delta-8 THC gummies.
Instead, legislators are convening a study committee to evaluate recommendations for next year’s lawmaking session.
“Make it legal if you’re 21 and over. Having had experience with it when I was quite younger, I don’t think younger kids should have access to it,” said Dan Ciomek, who is retired from the aviation industry and lives in Pickens County. “If you make it legal, you get it away from the underground and gangs.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC; Sources: Getty Images
AJC poll: Democratic support plummets in Georgia as base demands more fight
New AJC poll shows weak support for Democrats among Georgia voters.
AJC poll: Trump’s support sinks in Georgia as economic fears rise
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of Georgia voters disapprove of Donald Trump's leadership at the 100-day mark, but Republican loyalty remains strong.
Stop those open burns, metro Atlanta. We have a summertime ban
May 1 marks the beginning of the burn ban in Georgia, which has seen 68% more fires in the first four months of 2025 compared to the five-year average.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC
Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election
Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.
Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins
According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.
Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial
The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.