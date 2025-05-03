“I think the good outweighs the bad. It‘s a natural substance, and I don’t perceive it that much different from having a drink of alcohol,” said Adam Zarett of Atlanta, a technology manager who participated in the poll. “I’ve seen some of the benefits it‘s brought to people suffering from anxiety and cancer.”

While most Georgians want marijuana legalization, the majority of their representatives at the state Capitol disagree.

The Georgia General Assembly is led by Republicans, many of whom come from conservative districts that are wary of creating a legal path for marijuana use.

“In the states that have gone full recreational, I’m not sure that they wouldn’t want to walk that back some,” said state Rep. Bill Werkheiser, a Republican from Glennville. “I’d like to see us focus on the medical side first.”

About 33,000 people are currently registered with Georgia’s medical marijuana program, which permits them to buy and consume products with up to 5% THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high. Recreational marijuana can have THC content of 20% or more.

Meanwhile, THC-infused drinks, delta-8 gummies and CBD products are available to anyone across Georgia, without the need for a physician’s recommendation and a $30 medical marijuana card.

Nearly three-quarters of self-described liberals in the poll said they support marijuana legalization, compared to 68% of moderates and 37% of conservatives.

David Brewer, a self-employed motorcycle mechanic from Effingham County, said marijuana is a “gateway drug” but believes it‘s less dangerous than alcohol.

“It‘s like handing a 17-year-old a sports car and telling them not to speed. They’re probably going to do it anyway,” Brewer said. “It should be regulated like alcohol. I think it‘s less lethal and less addictive than alcohol.”

Several people said they’d want marijuana kept out of the hands of children, restricted to people who are at least 21 years old.

“My only concern is about the teenagers,” said Cherrise Walker-Betts, who works in data collection in Lithia Springs. “For adults, I have seen no reason why not. I haven’t seen an indication it‘s dangerous from the studies I’ve looked at.”

Adults ages 30-44 backed marijuana legalization at the highest rate among all age groups, at 70%, the poll showed. About 59% of younger adults supported marijuana legalization. Just 45% of seniors were in favor.

The AJC poll, conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs, was conducted between April 15-24 and involved 1,000 registered Georgia voters. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

In AJC polls, support for legalization of recreational marijuana has grown over the years from 46% in 2017 to 50% in 2018. Then in 2023 AJC poll, 53% of respondents said marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use, and another 15% said it should be decriminalized — treated like a traffic ticket but not legalized outright.

Medical marijuana bills failed to pass the General Assembly this year.

Those proposals would have allowed liquor stores to sell THC drinks, increased the allowable THC content of medical marijuana and regulated delta-8 THC gummies.

Instead, legislators are convening a study committee to evaluate recommendations for next year’s lawmaking session.

“Make it legal if you’re 21 and over. Having had experience with it when I was quite younger, I don’t think younger kids should have access to it,” said Dan Ciomek, who is retired from the aviation industry and lives in Pickens County. “If you make it legal, you get it away from the underground and gangs.”