Politics
Politics

Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores

Revised bill adds alcohol stores to the hemp industry
A collection of THC-infushed drinks are shown in a refrigerator for purchase at the Georgia Hemp Company, Tuesday, March, 11, 2025, in Sandy Springs, Ga. The THC-infused drinks that Georgia Hemp Company sells could be banned under a bill pending in the Georgia General Assembly. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A collection of THC-infushed drinks are shown in a refrigerator for purchase at the Georgia Hemp Company, Tuesday, March, 11, 2025, in Sandy Springs, Ga. The THC-infused drinks that Georgia Hemp Company sells could be banned under a bill pending in the Georgia General Assembly. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
43 minutes ago

Georgia lawmakers are planning to expand the availability of THC drinks by allowing sales in liquor stores, a reversal from a previous proposal that would have prohibited hemp-based beverages.

The bill advancing through the General Assembly would grow THC drink sales beyond existing retail locations at licensed CBD and convenience stores.

A House committee voted unanimously to pass the amended bill Thursday, moving it toward final votes next week.

“If there’s any place that should have the right to sell these products, it should be package stores because they check IDs,” said House Regulated Industries Chairman Alan Powell, a Republican from Hartwell. “Younger people want something else (besides alcohol). They don’t want the headaches. They don’t want the hangovers.”

Before it was changed Thursday, Senate Bill 254 would have banned THC-infused drinks, a relatively new product offered at hemp businesses and convenience stores across the state.

Georgia Hemp Company co-founder and managing partner Joe Salome discusses the THC-infushed drinks at his store, Tuesday, March, 11, 2025, in Sandy Springs, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia has over 4,100 licensed hemp retailers and companies, some of whom worried that the prior version of the legislation would have forced them out of business.

Chad Paydo, co-CEO of Sunmed|Your CBD Store, said he worried that Georgia legislators were going to over-regulate hemp products or restrict them to alcohol businesses. The company has 33 stores in Georgia.

“Obviously it’s a big relief,” Paydo said. “We support regulations that control it and don’t (allow it to) exceed a high intoxicating limit. People need this as a natural alternative.”

THC drinks, delta-8 gummies and CBD products have been legal since Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill, which allowed hemp products as long as they have less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, the compound in marijuana that produces a high.

Recreational marijuana, which has higher THC levels, remains illegal under federal and Georgia law.

Under a state law passed last year, Georgia regulated hemp products and beverages by limiting sales to consumers over 21, mandating product testing and banning smokable products.

Legislators said they were concerned that some businesses might not be enforcing age limits for hemp products.

Two other hemp-related bills stalled and appear unlikely to pass the General Assembly before this year’s legislative session ends April 4.

One bill would have restricted delta-8 THC gummies by capping their total THC content. Another would have increased the maximum amount of delta-9 THC in medical marijuana from 5% to 50%.

Neither bill received a hearing in the House after passing the Senate.

Under the surviving bill, SB 254, licensed alcohol retailers would be allowed to obtain hemp licenses and then offer consumable hemp products, including THC-laced drinks, for sale to consumers.

The bill could be scheduled for a vote in the House next week, and if it passes, the Senate would decide whether to agree to the changes and send the bill to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto.

Moving forward, Powell said he wants to convene a study committee to evaluate hemp product safety and taxation beyond existing hemp license fees.

About the Author

Mark Niesse covers Georgia government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and is considered an expert on elections and voting. Before joining the AJC, he worked for The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Alabama. He also reported for The Daily Report and The Santiago Times in Chile.

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia Hemp Company co-founder Joe Salome discusses THC-infused drinks at his store on Tuesday, March, 11, 2025, in Sandy Springs, Ga. The THC-infused drinks that Georgia Hemp Company sells could be banned under a bill pending in the Georgia General Assembly. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia THC drink ban bill threatens burgeoning alcohol alternative

THC-infused drinks are marketed as an alternative to alcohol, but a bill pending in the Georgia General Assembly would ban the beverages across the state.

Edibles on DoorDash? It’s now possible in Georgia

Recent Georgia hemp legalization has made gummies and edibles widely available. Experts want to see safety checks and better prevention for teens.

Bill to limit lawsuits against crop chemical makers heads to Gov. Kemp

A bill to shield manufacturers of crop chemicals from liability passed both chambers of the Georgia legislature, and now Gov. Brian Kemp will have the final say.

The Latest

Mar. 24, 2016 - Atlanta - Senator John Albers, who carried HB 216 in the Senate, argues for passage of Amendment 1, which extends workman's comp benefits for firefighters. After extended debate HB 216 passed in the Senate. As this years general assembly comes to a close on the 40th day of the legislative session, legislators must consider scores of bills before the midnight deadline. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Bob Andres

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Giant raises in tough times?Welcome to the Georgia State Senate.

2h ago

Bill restricting puberty blockers for transgender youth in Georgia advances

Carr’s MAGA gamble: The Republican’s high-stakes strategy to satisfy Trump’s GOP

Featured

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., responds to reporters as the Senate works to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5

Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold

The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.