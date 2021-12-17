Herschel Walker’s campaign falsely claimed he graduated from college

The false claims about Walker’s degree are lodged in a range of webpages, including his Amazon author site, his Speaker Booking Agency page and his New Georgia Encyclopedia entry.

Walker was introduced by U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen as a UGA graduate who earned a criminal justice degree at a February U.S. House subcommittee hearing on reparations. And a Republican activist welcomed him to the stage at a November campaign rally in Augusta by highlighting his “bachelor’s degree.”

In both instances, Walker didn’t correct the record.

The same false claim showed up on a redesigned campaign website that debuted earlier this week and included a lengthy “About Herschel” section along with several pages of policy stances.

Walker, a political newcomer with high name recognition from his playing days, became the instant Republican favorite when he entered the Senate race in August with former President Donald Trump’s blessing.

He faces several GOP rivals, including Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, military veteran Kelvin King and former Navy SEAL Latham Saddler. The nominee will challenge Warnock, Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator, in a race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

The former pro athlete is far from the only prominent Georgia politician who didn’t graduate from college. The list of recent notable state officials includes former Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and former U.S. Rep. Karen Handel.

Walker, who owns a chicken distribution business, said in the statement he has encouraged other athletes to complete their degrees.

“Thankfully, God opened doors which allowed me to have some great opportunities and to provide for my family,” he said.