Politically Georgia: ‘Teflon’ Herschel Walker is frustrating his rivals

Senate candidate Herschel Walker is ignoring his Republican rivals, while David Perdue is stepping up his appeals to the GOP’s far right.
In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy dig into Perdue’s strategy and takes a look at why Walker’s opponents are struggling to land attacks against a “Teflon” candidate.
