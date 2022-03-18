Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: ‘Teflon’ Herschel Walker is frustrating his rivals

220307-Herschel Walker arrives at the Georgia State Capitol to qualify to run for U.S. Senate on Monday, Mar. 7, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

caption arrowCaption
220307-Herschel Walker arrives at the Georgia State Capitol to qualify to run for U.S. Senate on Monday, Mar. 7, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Senate candidate Herschel Walker is ignoring his Republican rivals, while David Perdue is stepping up his appeals to the GOP’s far right.

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy dig into Perdue’s strategy and takes a look at why Walker’s opponents are struggling to land attacks against a “Teflon” candidate.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Kemp’s net worth grew by more than $3M since he took office
9h ago
It’s not an ‘autograph tour.’ Herschel Walker’s GOP opponents rip their rival
20h ago
The Jolt: Zelenskyy address brings out dove-hawk debate within Georgia’s delegation
21h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top