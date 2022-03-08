Herschel Walker won’t commit to GOP debates, while Kemp ups pressure on Perdue

Caption Brian Kemp and David Perdue Credit: AJC Credit: AJC Caption Brian Kemp and David Perdue Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Walker, a former football great, faces a different scenario. Far ahead of his Republican rivals in polls and fundraising, Walker has until recently attended mostly tightly controlled events with friendly audiences.

But he’s made a string of gaffes even with conservative interviewers, including falsely labeling John Lewis as a senator who would have opposed a voting rights expansion named in his honor, and claiming it was “totally unfair” to ask whether he supported a bipartisan infrastructure measure signed into law months ago.

Facing opponents in the single-digits in recent polls, Walker’s campaign wants to shelter him from a potentially damaging encounter with Republican adversaries who have ratcheted up their attacks in recent weeks.

“I’m thinking about debating Raphael Warnock, because that’s who I need to be debating right now,” Walker said after qualifying on Monday. “I’m going to debate Raphael Warnock, because I’m going to win this primary and I’m going to the general.”

That brought howls from some supporters who worried that Walker needed the experience to sharpen his oratory skills before going head-to-head with Warnock, a charismatic pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Walker’s top rival took his criticism a step further. In an interview, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said the ex-football standout is taking cues from consultants who don’t want him to rattle off more “bizarre” remarks in an unforgiving spotlight.

“That’s why he’s not coming to debates. That’s why he won’t return your phone call. I’m just simply asking: What is he dodging? Are you afraid of me? Please,” Black said. “I’m not running on celebrity. Because celebrity status won’t win.”