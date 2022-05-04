AJC Politically Georgia Podcast: Abortion leaks upends Georgia politics

The leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion is a momentous event in American politics. What does it mean for Georgia?
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss why it will take days to unpack the potential effects.
Our team also digs into why there is little precedent for this, what the Georgia law could revert to, how it will affect women, the reaction from lawmakers on both sides and why it could upend the 2022 election.
Plus, we will also look what Donald Trump said at a tele-rally for David Perdue and what it’s like to spend a day on the campaign trail with Marjorie Taylor Green.
