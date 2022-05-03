Georgia activists react to leaked Supreme Court abortion draft

“The church, particularly the conservative church, has been crying out to God for years for God to impact our nation and change the course of our nation as it to legal abortion,” said Hunt, a lawyer who cautioned that people should wait until an official opinion is released before they get too angry or rejoice.

Abortion advocates, meanwhile, decried the draft ruling and said that they were bracing for the procedure to be made illegal in many Southern states. Some indicated they weren’t surprised, given the tenor of oral arguments late last year and the fact that the Supreme Court took up the underlying case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in the first place.

“Advocates and providers from across the country have been preparing for this, both in terms of how we sustain our practices financially and making sure that we’re able to provide care to our patients to the extent provided by law,” said Megan Gordon-Kane, public affairs coordinator for the Feminist Women’s Health Center in Northeast Atlanta. She said that if Roe is overturned, “the real work would be on Georgia’s abortion funds,” which help pay for women to travel to receive abortions.

Many insisted that the news wouldn’t blunt their resolve.

“It does not change our commitment to this fight for body autonomy whatsoever,” said Lauren Frazier, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood Southeast, which operates four health centers in Georgia, including three in metro Atlanta.

Kwajelyn Jackson, executive director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center said she’s hopeful that the draft ruling will galvanize people to get more politically involved and elect lawmakers who are in favor of abortion access.

“We have to make sure that people are engaged locally because that’s where some of the most harsh decisions are being made and Georgia has an opportunity to make sure that abortion is solidified for future generations,” Jackson said.

Staff writer Maya T. Prabhu contributed to this story.