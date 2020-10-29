X

AJC on Facebook: What to expect on Election Day

By Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The day Georgia voters have been waiting for is finally almost here.

Election officials are expecting about 2 million voters on Tuesday, and when combined with early and absentee voting, total turnout could reach as high as 6 million by the time all votes are counted.

Results will pour in after polls close, but close races might not be decided for days while election workers continue to count absentee ballots that arrived at the last minute.

Join the AJC today (Thursday, Oct. 29), at 5 p.m. for a chat with readers about what’s in store on Election Day.

AJC reporters Tia Mitchell, Mark Niesse and James Salzer will discuss how voters can prepare for major races, long lines and vote counting.

Join the conversation on the AJC’s Facebook page and YouTube account. You’re invited to ask questions as we prepare for this important election.

