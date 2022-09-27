Court deal lets groups send prefilled absentee ballot forms upon request

Voters can also fill out an absentee ballot request form through a website created by the secretary of state’s office at securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov, but they still have to print, sign and return the form.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the agreement shows that VoteAmerica’s suit against Georgia’s voting law lacked merit.

“Despite the overheated rhetoric ... Georgia’s Election Integrity Act contains commonsense reforms like photo ID for all forms of voting,” Raffensperger said. “I commend VoteAmerica for recognizing that their initial claims weren’t supported by the facts, and that it would be a waste of taxpayer resources to continue them.”

A federal judge previously upheld Georgia’s restrictions on sending repeated absentee ballot request forms after voters were flooded with solicitations before the 2020 election year. Some voters complained that they kept receiving mailed absentee ballot application forms even after they had already requested a ballot.

Under the law, organizations face a $100 fine for each duplicate absentee ballot application processed by county election offices. The voting law also bans state and local governments from mailing unsolicited absentee ballot applications to voters.

Almost all of the voting law remains in place for this year’s election following court rulings that upheld prohibitions on distributing food and drinks to voters waiting in line, as well as a requirement that voters request absentee ballots at least 11 days before Election Day. But a judge struck down part of the law’s broad ban on photographing voted ballots outside of polling places.